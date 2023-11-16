Taiwan seeks support for CPTPP membership at Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is pushing hard to gain membership into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Taiwan’s chief trade negotiator John Deng (鄧振中) said on Wednesday (Nov. 15).

Deng, who is in San Francisco for the APEC summit, said his primary task is to express to member countries Taiwan’s eagerness to join the trade agreement and highlight the preparations it has taken to do so, CNA reported. He said that participating in APEC meetings facilitates face-to-face discussions with ministers from other countries, which has been a great help.

Deng said that while responses from countries have varied, they all said applicants must adhere to high standards and demonstrate a track record of complying with international trade norms. In his meetings with ministers, Deng said he highlighted Taiwan's agreements with the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. and pointed to the fact that Taiwan has never been accused of wrongdoing at the World Trade Organization.

These are favorable factors for Taiwan, Deng said, but he acknowledged the slow pace of the CPTPP ascension process. Only once the U.K.’s application is processed can Taiwan’s membership be considered, he said.

CPTPP member countries include Japan, Canada, Singapore, the United States, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, and Vietnam.