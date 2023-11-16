Poland envoy regards Taiwan partnership as critical

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Poland values its partnership with Taiwan, Polish representative to Taiwan Cyryl Kozaczewski said on Wednesday (Nov. 15).

Speaking at a Polish Independence Day event in Taipei, Kozaczewski said his country cherishes Taiwan’s contributions to global economic and democratic stability. Polish-Taiwan relations are intensifying, he said, and they span “the full spectrum of cultural, economic, scientific, and parliamentary activities.”

“With new investments, growing trade, visits, workshops, consultations, and people-to-people exchanges, we strengthen our bond and our democracies,” he added.

Poland is one of the strongest allies in the EU that Taiwan can rely upon, Kozczewski said. “As the EU presence grows in the Indo-Pacific region, so does Polish-Taiwanese cooperation,” he said.

The representative said Poland’s economy is one of the fastest growing in the world and it is an advocate for democratic resilience. Given the current global developments, securing peace and freedom is a constant challenge, which is why Taiwanese solidarity is critical at this time.

Taiwan and Poland maintain solid inter-parliamentary exchanges and are in talks to deepen semiconductor and hydrogen cooperation, Kozaczewski said. There are also increasing links between Taiwanese and Polish universities as well as ministerial-level economic, cultural, and scientific delegations between the two countries.

The representative said he hopes to see more sister-city cooperation in the future, to encompass other major Taiwanese cities.

Poland’s Independence Day takes place on Nov. 11, marking the anniversary of the restoration of sovereignty as the Second Polish Republic in 1918.