Latin America 5G Market Analysis (2023 to 2030) Understanding the Growth Potential of Key Industries and Regions

The newest analysis of the Latin America 5G Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc.

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The Latin America 5G market is anticipated to expand at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 121% and will be worth of 6.37 Billion by 2025.

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and provide the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020. In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem.

Mobile communication in Latin America is showing rapid expansion because of the growing use of smartphones, extensive use of data-intensive applications over the internet, such as video and social media, that are expected to expand the domination of mobile broadband.

The Latin America 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections. This is further divided into data per user, and 5G data traffic for each category. In Latin America, SIM cellular connections make up almost 99% of the market, whereas SIM M2M cellular connections are anticipated to show a growth rate of 185% during the forecasted period. For SIM cellular connections, 5G data usage per month per user is expected to be around 16GB from the time period 2020 to 2022 hence forth we have presumed fixed usage. On the other hand, for SIM M2M cellular connections, 5G data usage per month per user will be close to 1.9GB by 2019 and is expected to expand at an increasing rate.

Based on region, the Latin America 5G market is classified into Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. Brazil is one of the largest markets in this region since they have been quite proactive in their exploration of the potential of 5G and the government has partnered with Ericsson, a Swedish telecommunication technology to work on 5G and IoT (Internet of Things)

Key growth factors:

o The major growth factors of the Latin America 5G market are continuous evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security and openness of mobile networks

o By 2020, the smartphone adoption rate will be 71%, and 79% of mobile connections will be mobile broadband

Threats and key players:

o The current investments in 4G networks will restrain the large scale build out of 5G in Latin America

o Latin America has slow regulatory agencies to meet the spectrum allocation required to support the growing demand of connective devices

o The key players in this market are America Movil, Oi SA, Telefonica Brasil, and Tim Participacoes

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Latin America 5G market

2. The forecasted market size data of the Latin America 5G market

3. The forecasted market size for the segments of SIM cellular connections and SIM 2M cellular connections, and each segments data usage (GB/month) and data traffic (EB/year)

4. The forecasted market size of the 5G market based on applications: Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, and Other

5. Market trends in the Latin America 5G market

6. Market drivers and challenges in the Latin America 5G market

7. Current and forecasted market size data for the 5G market, based on countries  Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia

8. Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Analysis of COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Include:

The research details a number of factors that have an impact on the market in light of COVID-19. In addition, the trends are covered. The report thoroughly examines all aspects based on the upstream and downstream markets, including a supply chain analysis, consumer behavior research, demand research, etc. Our analysis also outlines the extent to which COVID-19 has impacted several nations and key regions.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

