South Korea 5G Market Dynamics (2023 to 2032) Exploring the Latest Trends and Opportunities in Key Industries

The newest analysis of the South Korea 5G Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc.

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and provide the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020. The 5G market in South Korea is expected to show a triple-digit growth rate during the forecasted period.

In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem. As the world moves towards 5G networks, South Korea plans to build 5G network to save money and time.

The South Korean government aims to deploy commercial 5G network services by the second half of 2019. It is estimated that the 5G penetration rate will be 5% by 2020 and subscriber would increase from 30% in 2020 to 90% in 2026 out of the total mobile subscribers.

The South Korea 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections. These are further divided into data per user, and 5G data traffic for each categories. In South Korea, SIM cellular connections hold the majority of the market share, whereas SIM M2M cellular connections are anticipated to grow at an increasing rate.

The 5G hype across the world has led South Korea to invest USD 1.7 Bn to roll out 5G wireless services that would enable users to download a full movie within a second. This would enable the related industries to upsell new 5G related devices and infrastructure equipment, and earn revenue worth USD 350 Mn by 2026. This will help in the expansion of the telecom infrastructure equipment industry.

Key growth factors:

o The major growth factors driving the South Korea 5G market are continuous evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security and openness of mobile networks

o South Korean network operating companies plan to invest USD 9.36 Bn on 5G by 2018. The top three South Korean telecom companies will start commercial operations on 5G by 2019 and build nationwide 5G infrastructure by 2020

Threats and key players:

o The region faces growth challenges, such as regulatory pressures, and new operator launches

o The key players in this market are SK Telecom, KT, and LGU+

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the South Korea 5G market

2. The forecasted market size data of the South Korea 5G market

3. The forecasted market size for the segments of SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections, and each segments usage (GB/month) and data traffic (EB/year)

4. The forecasted market size based on applications: Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, others

5. Market trends in the South Korea 5G market

6. Market drivers and challenges of the of the South Korea 5G market

7. Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Analysis of COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Include:

The research details a number of factors that have an impact on the market in light of COVID-19. In addition, the trends are covered. The report thoroughly examines all aspects based on the upstream and downstream markets, including a supply chain analysis, consumer behavior research, demand research, etc. Our analysis also outlines the extent to which COVID-19 has impacted several nations and key regions.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

