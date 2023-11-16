Esports Market 2023 Segmentation Analysis, Key Players, Industry Share, and Forecast by 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Esports Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Esports Market is valued approximately at USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Esports refers to organized video gaming in which professionals from across the world participates (it can be from their homes or at any particular physical platform) to compete in gaming leagues, which is followed and watched by millions of spectators in live events or on television or internet. Increasing investment from international brands in esport tournamentsn past couple of years, increasing audience reach, consideration of esports by millennials as a professional career, increasing live streaming of games and opportunities created for game developers, event organizers, gamers and influencers has driven the market growth.

For instance, in 2018, Twitch signed a USD 90 million deal with the Overwatch League for two years, for the exclusive digital broadcasting rights in French, Korean and English. However, less number of organizations and limited infrastructure for esports tournament impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, to develop skilled professionals, schools, colleges and universities are introducing dedicated curriculum for esports, which is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Valve Corporation

Tencent Holding Limited

Electronic Arts Inc.

Gameloft SE

Nintendo of America Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Modern Times Group (MTG)

Intel Corporation

HTC Corporation

MARKET OVERVIEW

here is a breakdown of key aspects for an in-depth analysis of the Esports market.

Market Size and Growth Trends : Conducting an analysis of the Esports market’s current size, historical growth, and future projections. This includes examining revenue streams, audience size, and regional market variations to understand the market’s expansion.

Analyzing diverse revenue streams within Esports, including sponsorships, media rights, advertising, merchandise, ticket sales, and digital content. Assessing the contribution of each revenue stream and their growth potential.

Identifying major players in the Esports ecosystem such as game publishers, tournament organizers, teams, and individual players. Analyzing their influence, brand value, performance, and market strategies within the industry.

Evaluating the structure and dynamics of Esports tournaments, leagues, and events. Understanding prize pools, viewership metrics, and the impact of major tournaments (e.g., The International, League of Legends World Championship) on the industry.

Analyzing the demographics and behavior of Esports audiences, including age groups, gender distribution, geographical preferences, and consumption patterns (streaming platforms, social media engagement). Understanding factors that drive audience engagement and loyalty.

Assessing the role of technology in Esports, including advancements in streaming platforms, virtual reality, augmented reality, and gaming hardware. Understanding how technological innovations influence gameplay, spectator experience, and industry growth.

Examining the Esports landscape across different regions and countries. Analyzing factors such as cultural influences, regulatory environments, and infrastructure development that impact Esports' penetration and growth in various markets.

Investigating partnerships between Esports organizations, teams, and brands. Analyzing sponsorship deals, brand endorsements, and collaborations to understand how they influence the industry and revenue streams.

Understanding the regulatory challenges and legal considerations specific to Esports, such as player contracts, gambling regulations, intellectual property rights, and player welfare. Assessing how these factors impact industry growth and stability.

Providing insights into future trends, technological advancements, and potential market shifts within the Esports industry. Forecasting how new games, technologies, audience behaviors, and business models will shape the future landscape of Esports.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Revenue Source:

Sponsorship

Advertising

Merchandise & Tickets

Publisher Fees

Media Rights

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

