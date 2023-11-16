U.S. Conjugate Vaccine Market Industry Insights Top Sectors to Watch in the Next Decade till 2032

The newest analysis of the U.S. Conjugate Vaccine Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc.

Key Market Features:

The Conjugate vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. The U.S. is one of the prominent markets for conjugate vaccines.

Scheduled vaccination of conjugate vaccines has eradicated health disparities and consequently, the rate of incidence of diseases in the U.S. have been lower. Native Alaskan/American Indian and African-American children had much higher rates of invasive pneumococcal diseases than white children in the U.S. Vaccination has wiped out these health disparities, and the incidence of these diseases is now relatively low across all groups.

Market Segmentation:

Based on disease indication , the market is segmented into pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal and others. The highest penetration among paediatrics is that of DTP vaccines.

Key growth factors:

The U.S. is projected to be one of the most significant markets for conjugate vaccines during the forecast period, due to a rise in demand for pneumococcal, meningococcal vaccines, and other conjugate vaccines. Increased diagnosis and treatments would fuel the conjugate vaccines market. Recommended vaccines and dosages are updated on a regular basis to comply with prevalent serogroups of infectious agents. For example, the CDC has its own immunization schedule for U.S. citizens. This has increased the effectiveness of administered vaccines, which thereby boosts the demand for the product, leading to increase in market sales. Growing initiatives by HHS to reduce infectious diseases by increasing immunization rates and immunization recommendations will fuel the growth of the market. For instance, the Healthy People 2020 aims for immunization to prevent and treat infectious diseases.

Threats and key players:

The U.S. conjugate vaccine market is expected to grow positively. But since it is a saturated market, the scope for significant growth is limited. In North America, the population above 65 years of age has decreased from the year 2014 to 2016. So, the demand for adult vaccines has also lowered. The overall penetration rates for the adult segment, is lower than that of the pediatric segment.

Major conjugate vaccine providers operating in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, etc.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the U.S. conjugate vaccine market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the U.S. conjugate vaccine market

3. Market trends in the U.S. conjugate vaccine market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the U.S. based on disease indication (pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal conjugate vaccines)  by revenue and by volume

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the U.S. based on the end user (paediatric and adult conjugate vaccines)  by revenue and by volume

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the U.S. market

