Online Tutoring Services Market Analysis and Business Outlook 2023 to 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Online Tutoring Services Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Online Tutoring Services Market is valued approximately USD 4.81 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Online Tutoring Services means services of teaching provided by companies or teachers to the learners by electronic medium, from their homes or anywhere other than specific place for education like school and colleges, similarly, learners get the education from electronic devices by sitting at their home or anywhere, and they do not need to be at specific place for education. Governments initiatives for digital education, increasing investment by big market players, elimination of geographic constraints, continuous advancement in digital portable devices, availability of both long-term and short-term courses are some factors that are expected for market growth.

For Instance: In July 2020, Vedantu.com an Indian online tutoring firm raised USD 100 million in its series D funding round led by Coatue Management , L.L.C. And in India, Ministry of Human Resource Development has created an online library for students of different academic levels and subject domain. However, factors such as data privacy and security concerns in online tutoring impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with increase in demand for short-term diploma courses with on-demand tutoring pattern is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ambow Education

ArborBridge

Beijing Magic Ears Technology Co., Ltd

BYJU’S

Chegg Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

iTutorGroup

Qkids Teacher

Varsity Tutors

Vedantu.com

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Tutoring Type:

Structured Tutoring

On-Demand Tutoring

By Course Type:

Language Courses

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Courses

Others

By Duration:

Short-Term Courses

Long-Term Courses

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

