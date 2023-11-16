Latin America Surgical Staplers Market Industry Overview, Size, Share, and Growth Statistics for 2032

The newest analysis of the Latin America Surgical Staplers Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc.

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The Latin America surgical staplers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.70%, leading to a revenue of USD 0.21 Bn by 2023.

Surgical stapling is a technological advancement in medical wound closure methods and is often used as an alternative to traditional methods like suturing. The use of surgical staplers not only expedites the closure procedure but also minimises post procedural complexities like bleeding, and reduces hospital stays, etc.

Most countries in Latin America are experiencing epidemiologic and nutrition transitions. The epidemiologic transition is characterised by a shift from highly infectious diseases and mortality to increase of non-communicable diseases. The nutrition transition is due to a shift from high prevalence of malnutrition to predominance of diet-related non-communicable diseases like obesity. Obesity increases the probability of having heart problems due to rise in cholesterol level, etc., thereby raising the possibility of requiring cardiac surgeries as well as bariatric surgeries for stomach fat reduction. The ageing of Mexico’s population and an increase in chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes (at 56 percent and 219 percent, respectively, between 1980 and 2011), are driving up demand for surgeries in Latin America. Also, there is a surge in health insurance penetration in the region of late. In 2016, AON announced a deal to acquire Admix to build its position in the growing private health insurance market in Latin America. All these factors are driving the growth of the surgical staplers market in the region.

The Latin America surgical staplers market is segmented by product into manual and powered surgical staplers and by type into reusable and disposable surgical staplers. The manual surgical staplers dominated the market share in 2017 while the reusable surgical is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The Latin America surgical staplers market is further segmented based on its applications – abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries. In 2017, the general surgeries segment held the biggest share of the market.

Key growth factors:

o With increased globalisation, life expectancy is higher in Latin America, and with that, the burden of non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and obesity has increased as well. Also, ageing of the overall population in Latin America will give rise to age-related problems like weak bones, heart problems, etc. These factors will lead to an increase in the number of surgeries in the region.

o Additionally, from 2017, the region was expected to have resume economic growth after a period of recession. Per capita income is expected to grow at a modest growth rate. This is expected to aid the growth of the healthcare sector and boost the adoption of surgical staplers.

Threats and key players:

o Latin American countries maintain high tariffs on some medical products, creating complications for medical devices exporters from other regions. This might challenge the import and use of surgical staplers manufactured by big U.S. companies like Ethicon.

o Due to the country’s high unemployment rate, many beneficiaries opted out of the private health insurance sector in between 2014 to 2016 to eliminate the payment of premium. Also, to cut down on expenses, companies in Brazil are continuously replacing their employees’ health insurance plans with cheaper coverage plans. This might lead people to opt for less number of surgeries, and that would hinder the adoption surgical staplers.

o Some of the key players in the Latin America Surgical Staplers market are Covidien (Medtronic), Ethicon, Grena, B.Braun, Dextera Surgical, Intuitive Surgical, etc.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Latin America surgical staplers market

2. Analysis of the value chain of surgical staplers

3. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Latin America surgical staplers market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Latin America surgical staplers market segmentation- by product – manual and powered Surgical Staplers market

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Latin America surgical staplers market segmentation- by type – disposable and reusable surgical staplers market

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Latin America surgical staplers market segmentation- by application – abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for countries (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America) market size data for the surgical staplers market segmentations (by product- manual and powered, by type -reusable and disposable, by application- abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries)

8. Market trends in Latin America surgical staplers market

9. Qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the Latin America surgical staplers market and its segmentations (by product- manual and powered, by type -reusable and disposable, by application- abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries)

10. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the Latin America surgical staplers market

2. Get an understanding of how the surgical staplers reach the end users from the manufacturers

3. Get country-specific market size and observations for the surgical staplers market and its segmentations (by product- manual and powered, by type – reusable and disposable, by application – abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries)

4. Get specific drivers and challenges for surgical staplers market and its segmentations (by product – manual and powered, by type – reusable and disposable, by application- abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries)

5. Recognize major competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Analysis of COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Include:

The research details a number of factors that have an impact on the market in light of COVID-19. In addition, the trends are covered. The report thoroughly examines all aspects based on the upstream and downstream markets, including a supply chain analysis, consumer behavior research, demand research, etc. Our analysis also outlines the extent to which COVID-19 has impacted several nations and key regions.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

Why to Choose Our Report?

Our expertly written study provides succinct solutions and identifies the fantastic chances for investors to make new investments.

Additionally, it provides superior market plan trajectories and a thorough examination of the infrastructures, possibilities, and constraints that currently face the industry.

This study offers details regarding end-consumer target groups and their prospective operating volumes, together with the potential locations and sectors to target and the advantages and constraints of participating in the market, in order to assist businesses in developing better strategies.

Any market’s strong growth is a result of its motivating factors, obstacles, key vendors, important industry trends, etc., all of which are in-depthly discussed in our analysis.

Additionally, it leads readers through segmentation analysis based on several factors, like product type, application, end consumers, etc. A SWOT analysis of each player is also included in the study, along with information on their product lines, production, value, capacity, etc.

The study includes information about import and export, significant players, production, and income based on regional markets in a separate part. The research includes details on significant manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of products, years taken into account, and study objectives.

In addition, the study’s effective SWOT analysis can be used to determine the data’s accuracy.

