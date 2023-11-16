Europe Surgical Staplers Market Analyzing Leading Players, Key Strategies and Growth Factor 2032

The newest analysis of the Europe Surgical Staplers Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc.

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The Europe surgical staplers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.10%, leading to a revenue of USD 2.13 Bn by 2023.

Surgical stapling is a technological advancement in medical wound closure methods and is often used as a replacement for traditional methods like suturing. The use of surgical staplers not only expedites the closure procedure but also minimises post procedural complexities like bleeding, and reduces hospital stays, etc.

Minimally invasive surgeries have a high rate of growth in the region in terms of patient acceptance. Currently, the baby boomers’ generation belongs to the age group of 40-50, and this group forms a sizeable portion of the population in Europe. This generation is well informed about the technological developments in the field of healthcare, resulting in the robust acceptance of newer technologies like that of minimally invasive surgeries and, thereby creating a direct demand for surgical staplers in the region. Additionally, countries like France, UK, Spain and Italy are expected to show good growth rates of adoption of such staplers due to a conducive growth environment contributed by government support on healthcare and greater awareness in the surgeon community.

The gradual ageing of the European population  more than 17.5% percent is aged 65 or older– is expected to increase demand for the treatment of conditions related to old age and result in a hike in need for elderly care in successive years. Governments will continue to play the most prominent role in healthcare provisioning and spending. The revenues from surgical staplers that are used in geriatric population-specific procedures like cardiac surgeries, orthopaedic surgeries are expected to have a higher growth rate.

The Europe surgical staplers market is segmented by product into manual and powered surgical staplers and by type into reusable and disposable surgical staplers. The powered surgical staplers dominated the market share in 2017 while the reusable surgical stapler is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The Europe surgical staplers market is further segmented based on its applications – abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries. In 2017, the abdominal surgeries segment held the biggest share of the market.

Key growth factors:

More than 75% of spending on health care is publicly financed on an average in EU countries, and out-of-pocket payments account for 15% of the total healthcare spending. Most people are covered by healthcare insurance (European Health Insurance Card) financed by the government. Thus, opting for critical surgeries of high cost is not a problem. This drives forward the surgical staplers market in the region. Additionally, the share of the population aged 65 years and above is increasing in Europe and the population above the age of 60 is expected to grow from 18% at present to 30% by 2060, leading to rise in age-related surgeries like orthopaedic and cardiac, giving a boost to the surgical staplers market.

Threats and key players:

o Medical Tourism has increased a lot in recent years where patients from Europe visit developing countries like India to seek low-cost medical surgeries. This may lead to drop in the number of surgeries in Europe and hinder the growth of surgical staplers market in Europe.

o Also, political turmoil such as Brexit and Eurozone crises are hindering the growth of the surgical staplers market and the companies often want to relocate to more politically stable regions.

o Some of the key players in the Europe surgical staplers market are Covidien (Medtronic), Ethicon, Grena, B.Braun, Dextera Surgical, Intuitive Surgical, etc.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Europe surgical staplers market

2. Analysis of the value chain of surgical staplers

3. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Europe surgical staplers market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe surgical staplers market segmentation- by product – manual and powered surgical staplers market

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe surgical staplers market segmentation- by type – disposable and reusable surgical staplers market

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe surgical staplers market segmentation- by application – abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for countries (EU5 and Rest of Europe) market size data for the surgical staplers market segmentations (by product- manual and powered, by type -reusable and disposable, by application- abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries)

8. Market trends in the Europe surgical staplers market

9. Qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the Europe surgical staplers market and its segmentations (by product- manual and powered, by type -reusable and disposable, by application- abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries)

10. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Analysis of COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Include:

The research details a number of factors that have an impact on the market in light of COVID-19. In addition, the trends are covered. The report thoroughly examines all aspects based on the upstream and downstream markets, including a supply chain analysis, consumer behavior research, demand research, etc. Our analysis also outlines the extent to which COVID-19 has impacted several nations and key regions.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

