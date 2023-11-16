Europe Cybersecurity Market Overview, An Analysis of Regional Growth and Emerging Demand 2032

The newest analysis of the Europe Cybersecurity Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc.

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

Europe cybersecurity market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3 % and will be worth of USD 47.17 Bn by 2023.

With increased internet penetration, cyberattacks are becoming more powerful, allowing hacker’s greater access to new technology. One such example is the production a malware called Flame’.

Across the different geographical regions, Europe held the second largest market share in the global cyber security market in 2016, generating 28.2% of the global revenue. One of the reasons is that the European Commission has taken up various initiatives in the field of cyber security in order to make the European Union a strong player in combatting cyberattacks, to increase the region’s cybersecurity capabilities and cooperation.

By countries, the Europe cybersecurity market is divided into EU5 and the Rest of EU5. EU5 is expected to hold more than half of the market. This is mainly backed by countries likes United Kingdom, Germany, and France that are making significant cybersecurity investments. It is also reported that cyberattacks in EU5 countries have expanded by five times from 2013 to 2017. To overcome the situation, countries need more robust and effective cyber solutions, and need to create effective regulations regarding cyberattacks.

By solution, Europe cybersecurity solution is classified into identity and access management, encryption, governance regulation and compliance, unified threat management, and security information and event management. Countries in EU5 like the U.K. and Germany dominate the UTM market in Europe, followed by Italy, which witnessed the highest growth rate. This is because organizations find deploying UTM easier and more effective.

Key growth factors:

o The prime factor that is driving the European cyber security market are government regulations, increase in cyberattacks, and the popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

o The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation are designed to ensure privacy that includes encrypting personal data, governing over the management and use and protection of data

Threats and key players:

o The lack of information, understanding, and time are the key factors that hinder organizations from adopting cybersecurity

o The key players in this market area BAE System, Cisco System, Fortinet, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and Symantec

What’s covered in the report?

o Overview of the Europe cybersecurity market

o The current and forecasted market size data for the Europe cybersecurity market

o The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by end user industries -financial services, telecommunication, healthcare, public sector, and others

o The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by solution- identity and access management, encryption, governance regulation and compliance, unified threat management, and security information and event management

o Market trends in the Europe cybersecurity market

o Market drivers and challenges in Europe cybersecurity market

o Current and forecasted countries – EU5 and the Rest of EU5 market size data for the Europe cybersecurity market

o Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

Why buy?

o Get a broad understanding of the Europe cybersecurity market and its segments- by region, by solution, and by end user industries

o Get region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the Europe cybersecurity market

o Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

Analysis of COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Include:

Geographical Breakdown:

Why to Choose Our Report?

About Report Ocean:

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

