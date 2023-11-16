Asia-Pacific Cybersecurity Market Size and Segment Overview, Trends and Analysis for 2023-2032

The newest analysis of the Asia-Pacific Cybersecurity Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc.

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% and will be worth of USD 46.09 Bn by 2023.

With increased internet penetration, cyberattacks are becoming more powerful, allowing hacker’s greater access to new technology. One such example is the production a malware called Flame’.

The improved accuracy and frequency of cyber threats across different parts of the Asia-Pacific region is one of the predominant factors that is anticipated to drive the demand of various cybersecurity solutions.

Increase in cloud services, for social media and mobile devices, has made traditional security systems obsolete. Digital identity has become the crucial access to control mechanism. Hence, it enforces the adoption of cybersecurity solutions among Enterprises.

By countries, the Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market is divided into China, Japan, India and the rest of APAC. Japan is one of the largest markets in the Asia-Pacific region. This is because the country had already mandated uniform cybersecurity standards for government organizations in 2014, to prevent unauthorized access and activity. The Japanese government is working on a number of policies and awareness initiatives to improve the cyber rating of the country. On the other hand, China has allowed massive internet penetration in the past few years, this region makes the maximum use of digitized platforms to ease payments and other services. And is hence expected to face severe cyberattack. Thus, the China cybersecurity market is expected to grow at high pace.

By end use industries, Asia-Pacific’s cybersecurity solution are classified into financial services, telecommunication, healthcare, public sector, and others. The Financial sector is expected to dominate the market because this sector is heavily targeted by cyber threats. In 2016, Japan witnessed a massive cyber-attack- around 14000 ATMs were attacked and the banking sector had to face huge cybercrime costs.

Key growth factors:

o The prime factor that is propelling the cybersecurity market in the Asia-Pacific region is the huge risk associated with cyberattacks. APAC had already faced a loss of USD 81 Bn in 2016.

o It is reported that more than 80% of organizations in the region are targeted owing to rising digitization, hence, increase in the severity of attacks is likely to propel the market.

Threats and key players:

o The factors that hinder cybersecurity are lack of sufficient budget, lack of management support, shortage of resource. It is also reported that about 75% of the Asian population lacks a proper understanding of cybersecurity

o APAC countries facing data breaches shows growing concerns about company reputations, profit downtime, etc.

o The key players in this markets area Cisco System, IBM Corporation, check point Software, Palo Alto Network Inc., Symantec, and Trend Micro Inc.

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Analysis of COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Include:

The research details a number of factors that have an impact on the market in light of COVID-19. In addition, the trends are covered. The report thoroughly examines all aspects based on the upstream and downstream markets, including a supply chain analysis, consumer behavior research, demand research, etc. Our analysis also outlines the extent to which COVID-19 has impacted several nations and key regions.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

