Safecom Mobile Partners With Durabook to Reach More Customers Across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 November 2023 - Safecom Mobile, a leading name in communication and computing solutions, has announced a partnership with Durabook, the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation, effective as of 16 November 2023. Durabook, renowned for its military-grade rugged laptops, has established a loyal customer base worldwide, including branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, public safety agencies, and various industry sectors.



Distribution Partnership - Safecom Mobile With Durabook

Safecom Mobile and Durabook Forge Powerful Distribution Partnership



Safecom Mobile and Durabook have joined forces, creating a dynamic collaboration that capitalises on their unique strengths. This strategic alliance is positioned to meet the growing demand for rugged tablets and laptops in Southeast Asia, encompassing Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, Indonesia, and the Philippines. With a strong focus on quality, responsive technical support, and proactive sales services, Durabook's products are poised for expansion through Safecom Mobile’s expertise.



Through this partnership, Safecom Mobile will receive extensive support in sales, marketing, and technical aspects, ensuring a dominant market presence and delivering exceptional customer service. Furthermore, this synergy empowers diverse customers across various industries, promoting efficient communication and safety in their work environments.



What sets this partnership apart is Safecom Mobile's position as the only appointed and authorised distributor of Durabook in Southeast Asia. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional pre and post-sales services, Safecom Mobile stands as a reliable partner for Durabook and a trusted solution provider for a large number of customers.



Another key aspect of the partnership is the establishment of a Competence Center in Southeast Asia. This centre will yield faster lead and turnaround times for pre-sales and post-sales services, bolstering customer satisfaction and confidence in the brand. Safecom Mobile is also set to embark on a collaborative journey with Durabook at their Headquarters, where an intensive training programme will take place. This training aims to equip Safecom's employees with an in-depth understanding of Durabook’s products and services, enabling them to deliver the highest service standard to customers in Southeast Asia. This shared commitment between both companies underscores their dedication to providing their valued customers with exceptional service and support.



Empowering Technological Excellence



The partnership aligns seamlessly with Safecom Mobile's mission and vision, emphasising its core value - "Your Safety, Our Concern". Simultaneously, by incorporating Durabook's rugged product portfolio, Safecom Mobile facilitates effective communication and encourages data sharing through the Internet of Things (IoT) among its customers.



Durabook and Safecom Mobile share a common goal - to make a significant impact on the technological landscape of Southeast Asia. Leveraging Safecom Mobile's extensive experience in distributing Ex-Certified and rugged products, the partnership aims to cultivate brand awareness and adoption across a diverse range of industries. These include Military Defence, Public Safety, Utilities, Logistics, Warehousing, Manufacturing, and more.



Elevating the Customer Experience



Customers within the service region can anticipate a host of advantages from this collaboration. Safecom Mobile's expertise guarantees reduced sales lead times, closer pre-sales and post-sales support, as well as swifter turnaround times for repairs and services. Additionally, the establishment of a one-stop centre acts as a single point of contact for inquiries regarding Durabook laptop and other products.



In a joint statement, spokespersons for Safecom Mobile and Durabook expressed their enthusiasm about this partnership and their collective commitment to delivering unparalleled products, services, and experiences in Southeast Asia. "Collaborating with Durabook amplifies our reach and impact in Southeast Asia. Their dedication to customer safety aligns perfectly with our mission. Through this partnership, we're not just offering products; we're delivering peace of mind, empowering businesses with resilient technology tailored for the future," shared Raymond Tan, Regional Sales Manager of Safecom Mobile.



For businesses looking to embrace cutting-edge rugged devices with the assurance of exceptional support, the Safecom Mobile and Durabook partnership stands as a symbol of reliability, innovation, and customer-centricity in the Southeast Asian market.

Hashtag: #safecommobile #ruggeddevice #durabook #ruggedmobile #ruggedtablet



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Safecom Mobile

Safecom Mobile, distinguished for its integrity and professionalism, specialises in distributing high-quality, innovative products from well-known manufacturers. Their range of computing and communication devices is designed to enhance productivity and efficiency in challenging operational environments.