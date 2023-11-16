In-Car Wireless Charging Market Size Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2023-2031

Report Ocean’s recent analysis of The Global In-Car Wireless Charging Market in 2022 encompasses a comprehensive examination of various market facets, including characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies. The report also delves into the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, providing insights into historical events. Emphasizing projected opportunities, the study outlines expected sales and revenue across regions and segments. Additionally, it addresses topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, the Industrial Chain, and more. To enhance clarity, the report presents meticulously gathered data through well-crafted graphs, tables, and Bar & Pie Charts.

In-car wireless charging is based on wireless technology and used for powering up devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, and music players by using charging transmitters and receiver pads. These charging devices are highly adopted in electric vehicles, fuel-based luxury cars, and premium vehicles. Various auto manufacturers such as Mercedes and BMW are integrating retrofit charging devices largely based on Qi standards. The Qi standard is compatible with most of the advanced smartphones with wireless charging capability.

The global in-car wireless charging market has been segmented on the basis of technology, charging standard, device type, vehicle type, distribution, and region. Based on technology, inductive power transfer accounted for the largest market share of 67.0% in 2017, with a market value of USD 1,182.6 million, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.1% during the forecast period. Based on device type, the smartphones segment accounted for the largest market share of 81.7% in 2017, with a market value of USD 1441.8 million, and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 40.8%.

What is the In-Car Wireless Charging?

In the realm of the automotive industry, the In-Car Wireless Charging Market undergoes a profound analysis that delves into its intricacies. This examination explores various dimensions, providing a comprehensive understanding of the market’s dynamics.

The industry landscape is characterized by a surge in demand for in-car wireless charging solutions, driven by evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements. As part of this analysis, a detailed exploration of market characteristics, including size, growth patterns, segmentation, and regional breakdowns, is conducted.

One focal point of consideration is the influence of the In-Car Wireless Charging Market by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report sheds light on the market’s resilience, adaptive strategies, and the impact of the pandemic on its trajectory.

Financial aspects of the industry are a key focus, with valuations in the millions in 2022, reaching a peak in 2023, and a projected trajectory towards another pinnacle by 2031. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period from 2023 to 2031 serves as a testament to the market’s potential and resilience.

Strategic insights are offered, showcasing tailored response plans designed for different regions such as North America, Europe, China, and Japan. These plans take into account the specific nuances and challenges within each region, aligning with the industry’s global and regional dynamics.

Moreover, the analysis extends beyond mere financial considerations, encompassing topics like manufacturing cost analysis and the Industrial Chain. These aspects provide a holistic view of the market, outlining the factors influencing its operational efficiency and cost structures.

For effective communication of the findings, the report employs a visually compelling approach, utilizing graphs, tables, and Bar & Pie Charts. These visual aids enhance the clarity and accessibility of the precisely gathered data, contributing to a more nuanced understanding of the In-Car Wireless Charging Market and its implications for the automotive industry.

Key Players

The key players of in-car wireless charging market are Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), ZENS (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Mojo Mobility, Inc. (US), PowerSquare (India), Aircharge (UK), and WiTricity Corporation (US).

Scope of the Report:

This extensive analysis delves into the global market’s response to the impact of COVID-19, providing insights from both a global and regional perspective. The financial landscape of the industry experienced a valuation in the millions in 2022, reaching its peak in 2023, and is anticipated to achieve another zenith by 2031. This showcases a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period spanning from 2023 to 2031. The study places significant emphasis on a thorough market assessment of the COVID-19 impact, presenting strategic response plans tailored to diverse regions, including North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

