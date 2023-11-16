Tower Crane Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis & Report 2023 – 2031

Report Ocean’s recent analysis of The Global Tower Crane Market in 2022 encompasses a comprehensive examination of various market facets, including characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies. The report also delves into the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, providing insights into historical events. Emphasizing projected opportunities, the study outlines expected sales and revenue across regions and segments. Additionally, it addresses topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, the Industrial Chain, and more. To enhance clarity, the report presents meticulously gathered data through well-crafted graphs, tables, and Bar & Pie Charts.

The global tower crane market is expected to grow at 4.32% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2023. In 2017, the market was led by Asia Pacific with 40.27% share, followed by North America and Europe with shares of 22.53% and 21.47%, respectively. The factor that are responsible for the growth of the market are expanding construction sector, government initiatives for infrastructure development, and rapid land development.

The global tower crane market has been segmented based on type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the self-erecting tower crane accounted for the largest share with 33.5% in the global tower crane market. Similarly, the hammerhead tower crane accounted for 32.03% share in 2017. Based on application, the high-rise building segment accounted for the largest share with 32.15% in the global tower crane market. Similarly, the bridge building segment accounted for 27.45% share in the same year.

The financial landscape of the industry experienced a valuation in the millions in 2022, reaching its peak in 2023, and is anticipated to achieve another zenith by 2031. This showcases a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period spanning from 2023 to 2031.

