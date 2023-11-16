Mondial Du Rhum 2024

The Rum Ecosystem Gathers for the First Time in Paris in 2024

Presenting public policies to support the global rum ecosystem. Fostering international collaborations between producers, distributors, and buyers. Promoting a sustainable and responsible industrial model for the entire sector. Showcasing innovations and startups in the rum industry. Guiding youth toward enriching educational and career paths, particularly in universities and top-tier schools. Identifying international job opportunities in the rum sector.

PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach - 16 November 2023 - The World of Rum will hold its first edition from February 13 to 15, 2024, in the prestigious Palais Brongniart in Paris. This unique event will bring together creative and innovative minds from around the world to explore the various economic, industrial, political, heritage, educational, and training issues that drive the booming rum ecosystemFor the first time in France, key players in the global rum industry will come together for three days to discuss the major challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the sector. Representatives from public organizations and institutions from over 20 rum-producing countries, as well as stakeholders from across the rum value chain, are expected in Paris. The 2024 World of Rum will serve as a dynamic forum for announcing new industry initiatives, as well as for sharing experiences and innovative ideas.Unlike traditional events centered on tasting, Le Mondial du Rhum distinguishes itself by shining a spotlight on the entire rum ecosystem. This includes producers, distributors, manufacturers, harvesters, international buyers, influencers, bottle and barrel manufacturers, yeast suppliers, and more.According to Patrick LOGER, the event's organizer: "In the face of global enthusiasm for rum, this inaugural international edition in Paris offers all rum industry stakeholders, whether from overseas territories, mainland France, or other international backgrounds, the opportunity to celebrate our shared passion and present French rum as the global benchmark."Le Mondial du Rhum will serve as a catalyst for emerging trends in the world of spirits. International speakers and industry professionals will share their success stories in the Wines and Spirits sector. This will include insights from Japan with its high-quality whiskies, Mexico and its tequila, and, of course, France with its champagne. New French rum players will also join the discussion, highlighting their innovative production practices and their relationship with sugarcane culture. Devoted and renowned mixologists will be in attendance to decipher the fascinating evolution of mixology trends, closely intertwined with rum development, especially in Asian countries.With a conference program centered around five thematic spheres: Culture, Public Affairs, Business, Innovation, and Education, Le Mondial du Rhum will host over 35 renowned speakers who will share their knowledge and ignite discussions on critical rum industry topics. Over these three days, Le Mondial du Rhum will celebrate talent and expertise, promote international partnerships, and inject an innovative spirit into the ecosystem. As a genuine hub for ideas, exchanges, and debates, Le Mondial du Rhum will explore the cultural and societal dimensions of rum with the following objectives:For more information about the event, you can visit the website: https://www.therumsummit.com/ Hashtag: #MondialDuRhum #BusinessFrance #Rum #Spirits

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Business France

Business France is the national agency for the internationalisation of the French economy. It is responsible for the international development of companies and their exports, as well as prospecting for and hosting international investment in France. It promotes the attractiveness and economic image of France, its companies and its regions. It manages and develops the V.I.E. (International volunteers in business) programme.



Business France has 1,500 employees located in France and in 55 countries. It relies on a network of partners. Since January 2019, as part of the reform of the public export support system, Business France has entrusted the support of French SMEs and mid-tier companies to private partners in the following markets: Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Norway, Philippines and Singapore.



For more information: www.businessfrance.fr @businessfrance #BusinessFrance



Business France

77, boulevard Saint-Jacques

75680 Paris Cedex 14

Tél. : +33 1 40 73 30 00