Macao Poised to Woo Global Travelers with Knockout Events and Streamlined Traffic Facilities

MACAO SAR - Media OutReach - 16 November 2023 - Macao, the top vibrant and dynamic Asian city, is thrilled to once again welcome travellers worldwide with a series of fabulous activities. With a rich selection of exciting events and the highly anticipated 70th Macau Grand Prix, Macao targets to curate an unparalleled travel experience. The Macao Government Tourism Office ("MGTO") is also delighted to emphasize the city's unique charm and convenience by highlighting the new intermodal bonded bus service between Macao and Hong Kong International Airport ("HKIA").



The 70th Macau Grand Prix kicked off on November 11, worldwide racers hit the track to compete.

Macao is among the frontrunners of tourist destinations eagerly refreshing their touristic landscapes with upgraded tour packages. Many captivating events, including the highly anticipated Macau Food Festival and the awe-inspiring Light Up Macao 2023, usher global travellers with dazzling festivals and attractive performances.



The eye-catching Macau Grand Prix resumes at the racing track



The highlight of this year's events is the much-awaited Macau Grand Prix. Revving up the excitement, this grand occasion just ignited this past weekend and will continue from 16th to 19th, captivating racing enthusiasts globally. As the only street circuit racing event for cars and motorcycles, Macau Grand Prix showcases exhilarating races featuring world-class drivers on its iconic Guia Circuit. It epitomizes Macao's commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to visitors and contestants.



Streamlined traffic facilities to connect travellers and Macao in no time



A new intermodal bonded bus service has been launched from HKIA to Macao. Established in the restricted area in HKIA, one of the world's busiest airports, this service eliminates the nuisance of multiple transfers and provides a seamless and hassle-free travel experience. Passengers can board a direct bus to Macao, where luggage check-in and security procedures are handled in one go. With time and effort saved, passengers can enjoy the scenic route as they embark on their Macao adventure.



Macao is also pleased to announce a new direct flight route between Macao and Jakarta to be commenced very soon. It aims to strengthen the bond and offer travellers from Jakarta the ease to experience Macao.



Macao sincerely invites travellers worldwide to rediscover its magic. With world-class events, cultural heritage, delectable cuisine, and convenient traffic, Macao promises an extraordinary destination for travellers from far and wide.



