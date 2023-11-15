Asia Pacific Bunker Fuel Market Venturing Ahead Unearthing the Future of Market Size Dynamics | Clipper Oil, Gazprom Marine Bunker LLC

Asia Pacific bunker fuel market will grow by 5.0% annually with a total addressable market cap of $1,029.2 billion over 2023-2032, driven by the escalating demand for international seaborne trade, the rising oil and gas exploration activities in deep offshore areas, the government supports on strengthening geographical border security, and the rising R&D projects to develop clean and eco-friendly fuels.
Asia Pacific Bunker Fuel Market report focuses on Supply-Demand Scenario, Key Raw Material Analysis, SWOT Analysis. It delivers an unbiased evaluation of the market’s performance, highlighting the latest industry advancements and innovative practices.
COVID-19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Energy and Power industries, resulting in a large market for Asia Pacific Bunker Fuel Market.
Highlighted with 29 tables and 48 figures, this 107-page report Asia Pacific Bunker Fuel Market 2022-2032 by Fuel Type (VLSFO, HSFO, MGO, LNG), Fuel Grade (Bunker A, Bunker B, Bunker C), Vessel Type (Bulk Carriers, Tankers, Containers, General Cargo, Others), Seller Type (Major Oil Companies, Leading Independent Sellers, Small Independent Sellers), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific bunker fuel market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify bunker fuel market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Fuel Type, Fuel Grade, Vessel Type, Seller Type, and Country.
Selected Key Players:
Bomin Bunker Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Marquard & Bahls AG)
BP PLC
Bunker Holding A/S
Chevron Corporation
China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited
Clipper Oil
Evergreen Marine Corp Taiwan Ltd.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Fuel Suppliers
Gazprom Marine Bunker LLC
Gulf Agency Company Ltd.
Neste Corporation
Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd.
PJSC (Lukoil Oil Company)
Shell Plc
TotalEnergies SE
World Fuel Services Corporation
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation
Based on Fuel Type
Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO)
High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO)
Marine Gas Oil (MGO)
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
Other Fuel Types
Based on Fuel Grade
Bunker A
Bunker B
Bunker C
By Vessel Type
Bulk Carriers
Tankers
Containers
General Cargo
Other Vessel Types
By Seller Type
Major Oil Companies
Leading Independent Sellers
Small Independent Sellers
Geographically,
China
Singapore
India
Malaysia
Rest of APAC (further segmented into South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of national markets by Fuel Type, Vessel Type and Seller Type over the forecast years are also included.
