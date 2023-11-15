Europe Fuel Cell Market Size, Share, Trend Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented 2023 to 2032

Europe fuel cell market was valued at $1,533.2 million in 2021 and will grow by 18.8% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing need for clean power generation, stringent norms on greenhouse gas (GHG) emission across the globe, increasing R&D grants and government incentives, and the mounting environmental concerns and expanding urbanization. Highlighted with 47 tables and 50 figures, this 117-page report Europe Fuel Cell Market 2021-2031 by Product (PEMFC, PAFC, SOFC, MCFC, DMFC, AFC), Capacity (200 Kw or below, above 200 Kw), Application (Stationary, Transportation, Portable), End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on comprehensive research of the entire Europe fuel cell market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
“Europe Fuel Cell Market“ report focuses on Supply-Demand Scenario, Key Raw Material Analysis, SWOT Analysis. It delivers an unbiased evaluation of the market’s performance, highlighting the latest industry advancements and innovative practices.
A release on June 8th, 2022, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022.In April 2022, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2022, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID-19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2022 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Energy and Power industries. resulting in a large market for Europe Fuel Cell Market .
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify fuel cell market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Capacity, Application, End User, and Region.
Selected Key Players:
Ballard Power Systems Inc.
Bloom Energy Corp.
Ceres Power Holdings PLC
Cummins Inc.
Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc.
FuelCell Energy Inc.
Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd.
Hydrogenics Corporation
Intelligent Energy Limited
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.
Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV
Nuvera Fuel Cells Inc. (Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC)
Panasonic Corporation
Plug Power Inc.
PowerCell Sweden AB
SFC Energy AG
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation
Based on Product
Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)
Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)
Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)
Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC)
Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC)
Alkaline Fuel Cell (AFC)
Other Fuel Cells
Based on Capacity
Small Scale (Up to 200 Kw)
Large Scale (Above 200 Kw)
By Application
Stationary
Transportation
Portable
By End User
Transportation
Utilities & Government/Municipal Institutes
Residential
Commercial & Industrial
Data Centers
Military & Defense
Geographically
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
