North America Solar Panel Recycling Market Size, Share, Trend 2023 In-depth Assessment, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap by 2032

“North America Solar Panel Recycling Market“ report focuses on Supply-Demand Scenario, Key Raw Material Analysis, SWOT Analysis. It delivers an unbiased evaluation of the market’s performance, highlighting the latest industry advancements and innovative practices. North America solar panel recycling market is expected to grow by 18.3% annually in the forecast period and reach $101.3 million by 2027 driven by the growing demand for clean energy, increasing growing adoption of solar power, and rising support of the government toward sustainable development
A release on June 8th, 2022, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022.In April 2022, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2022, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID-19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2022 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Energy and Power industries. resulting in a large market for North America Solar Panel Recycling Market.
Highlighted with 21 tables and 33 figures, this 82-page report “North America Solar Panel Recycling Market 2020-2027 by Process (Mechanical, Thermal, Laser, Chemical), Panel Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film), Shelf Life (Early Loss, Normal Loss), and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America solar panel recycling market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
– Market Structure
– Growth Drivers
– Restraints and Challenges
– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
– Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify solar panel recycling market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Process, Panel Type, Shelf Life, and Region.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
Canadian Solar Inc.
EIKI SHOJI Co. Ltd.
First Solar Inc.
Interco Trading Inc.
PV Cycle a.i.s.b.l.
Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltd.
Reiling GmbH & Co. KG
REMA PV System AS
Rinovasol GMBH
Sharp Corporation
Silcontel Ltd.
SunPower Corporation
Trina Solar Co., Ltd.
Yingli Energy Co. Ltd.
Based on Process
– Mechanical Recycling
– Thermal Recycling
– Laser Recycling
– Chemical Recycling
– Other Processes
Based on Panel Type
– Monocrystalline Solar Panels
– Polycrystalline Solar Panels
– Thin Film Solar Panels
Based on Shelf Life
– Early Loss
– Normal Loss
Geographically
– U.S.
– Canada
– Mexico
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Process, Panel Type, and Shelf Life over the forecast years are also included.
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
