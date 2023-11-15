Taiwan representative to US Hsiao Bi-khim tipped for DPP running mate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) is being tipped to be Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te’s (賴清德) pick for vice president.

Some within the DPP have indicated that Lai, who is expected to announce his selection for vice president on Nov. 20, will tap Hsiao given her stellar track record, CNA reported.

During an interview on Nov. 14, Lai declined to confirm who he had chosen. He only mentioned that Hsiao knows her responsibilities and deeply cares about the country. He praised her for being full of ideals and energy and continuously receiving praise from everyone.

This speculation comes as the Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan’s People Party (TPP) reached a landmark deal on Nov. 15 that paves the way for cooperation in the 2024 presidential election. KMT candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said that based on common beliefs, national security, and the welfare of the people, everyone is moving forward together to accomplish Taiwan's third wave of democratic reforms.

TPP candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that the agreement was a historic moment. He expressed hope that both parties will advance Taiwan's history together. Taiwan’s future relies on everyone's collective efforts, he added.

The Central Election Commission will begin accepting registrations for presidential and vice-presidential candidates on Nov. 20. The election will take place on Jan. 13, 2024.