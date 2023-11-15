TROOPERS Wins Best Recruitment Portal for Third Consecutive Year

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 15 November 2023 - TROOPERS, a leading job matching and talent solutions platform, has bagged the title of "Best Recruitment Portal" for the third year running at the HR Vendor of the Year Awards, reaffirming its commitment to excellence.



The award reflects TROOPERS' continued dedication to upholding an inclusive platform for flexible work, ensuring that talent matches organizational needs. This achievement underscores the platform's impact on the job market with a focus on continuous job and earnings creation.



Craig Ryan Goonting, Chief Operating Officer of TROOPERS, expressed his gratitude and excitement about this accomplishment, saying, "TROOPERS is committed to redefine the way work is done, and we are elated by the recognition from the HR Vendor of the Year Awards. The way of work continues to evolve as we speak, and our aim is for jobseekers and partners to leverage the TROOPERS platform to ride this wave. The holistic ecosystem that we continue to build reaffirms our dedication to providing the best recruitment solutions and contributing to the gig industry's growth."



Joshua Tan, Chief Executive Officer of TROOPERS, also shared about the organization's aspirations to upskill Malaysians. "We aim to collaborate with the local government and its agencies to uplift the caliber of local talents through TROOPERS Academy, expanding talents' skill sets with in-demand skills to ensure that they are able to secure more job opportunities."



The HR Vendor of the Year Awards, organized by Human Resources Online, is a platform that celebrates and acknowledges HR solution providers' exceptional contributions.Hashtag: #TROOPERS #HRVOTYAwards



About TROOPERS

TROOPERS is a digital HR Tech platform for flexible work that aims to grant equitable access to flexible work for all Malaysians to work and earn in a legitimate, transparent, and accountable ecosystem. Since inception in 2017, TROOPERS has grown to become Malaysia's flexible job-matching platform. TROOPERS works with a range of esteemed brands across Malaysia to meet all their flexible manpower needs in terms of on-ground activations, offline marketing, merchandising, in-store promotion, logistics, warehousing, concerts and shared services.



As part of its ongoing commitment in building a flexible ecosystem, TROOPERS launched the TROOPERS App in 2021 which has since garnered over 180,000 verified users, generating over RM 20 million in income for gig workers with more than 200,000 shifts transacted on the app.



For more information, please visit https://www.troopers.com.my/