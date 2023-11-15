Ko in 'bad mood' after KMT deal for Taiwan presidential bid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After agreeing to terms with the Kuomintang (KMT) on joining forces in the presidential election, Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) chair and presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that he is in a "bad mood" — but this is outweighed by his hatred for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

On Wednesday (Nov. 15), the KMT and TPP said Ko and KMT presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) had come to an agreement on a six-point deal to determine which of them would run as the presidential candidate on a combined ticket, how to team up on legislative seats, and an outline for a coalition government if victorious.

However, one of the terms was that selection would not be based on the results of a new poll, but rather the results of existing opinion polls run from Nov. 7-17 and internal KMT and TPP polls, a scenario that appears to be unfavorable to Ko, reported ETtoday.

As he prepared to attend the NOWnews' "2024 Presidential Election Youth Forum," Ko was peppered by the media with questions such as, "Why did you negotiate for a compromise? and "Does it feel unfair?" However, he only briefly uttered "Oh!" followed by a faint smile, preferring to remain silent as he entered the event venue.

During the event, a student pointed out that in the past Ko had been quoted as saying, "The things I hate most in life are mosquitoes, cockroaches, and the Kuomintang." The student then asked "Why are you cooperating with the Kuomintang today? Has the Kuomintang changed, or has Ko Wen-je changed?"

Ko responded by saying, "Let me tell you, I have the answer to this. I hate the Democratic Progressive Party even more!" Members of the audience cheered after he made this comment, according to SET News.

Ko went on to say, "I'm telling you, I'm really in a bad mood today." He pointed out that U.S. President Joe Biden will probably meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) the next day and he surmised that the most critical issue will be Taiwan.

The TPP chair said that Taiwan is considered one of the most likely places in the world where a war could break out. He noted that although Ukraine and Israel were not considered to be on the brink of war, both became engulfed in conflicts. He warned that it is possible for Taiwan to become involved in a war.

"Of course, I hate the Kuomintang, mosquitoes, cockroaches, and the Kuomintang. That's right, let me tell you when I was a doctor in the past, I had to operate on the patients I hated the most," said Ko.

He went on to say, "As a member of the 228 victims' family, of course, I don't like the Kuomintang. To be honest, I feel quite distressed. How could the Democratic Progressive Party fall so fast? But don't worry, I will keep an eye on the Kuomintang. If no one watches them, they will still engage in corruption."