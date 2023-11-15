Taiwan International Coffee Show opening

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan International Coffee Show opens on Friday (Nov. 17) at Taipei’s Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2.

Central American Trade Office Director Violeta S. H. Hsu (徐韶慧) said that Taiwan has a massive coffee consumption market, worth NT$80 billion (US$2.5 billion). The number of coffee shops continues to grow steadily, with Taiwan having reached 4,437 coffee shops by the end of July, per a CATO press release.

These trends have attracted Taiwan’s Central American allies to promote their coffee products to the nation. A special pavilion for Belize and Guatemala will be featured at the exhibition.

At this year’s show, Guatemalan producers will spotlight beans from eight major coffee-producing areas for Taiwanese coffee buyers to try. They are also devoting a special area to "Sello Blanco" coffee.

Sello Blanco is a Guatemalan government initiative to benefit micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. It intends to boost employment, attract strategic investments, and promote the consumption of national products domestically and abroad.

Belize will be presenting cocoa varieties and promoting its high-quality cultivation environments. Belize's cocoa is primarily grown in its southern Toledo region, followed by Stann Creek and Cayo, covering over 30 secondary areas. Cocoa varieties include Criollo, Trinitario, and Forastero.

Belize will also be promoting its coffee, rum, and fruit wines. Some Taiwanese exhibitors are said to be showcasing other Belizean cocoa products such as raw cocoa beans, cocoa tea, and chocolate bars.

Additionally, Paraguay, Taiwan's sole South American ally, will be making its debut, offering Yerba Mate products and lime liqueur. The coffee show will run from Nov. 17-20.