Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan International Coffee Show opening

Taiwan's Central American allies to spotlight coffee, cocoa products

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/15 17:32
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan International Coffee Show opens on Friday (Nov. 17) at Taipei’s Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2.

Central American Trade Office Director Violeta S. H. Hsu (徐韶慧) said that Taiwan has a massive coffee consumption market, worth NT$80 billion (US$2.5 billion). The number of coffee shops continues to grow steadily, with Taiwan having reached 4,437 coffee shops by the end of July, per a CATO press release.

These trends have attracted Taiwan’s Central American allies to promote their coffee products to the nation. A special pavilion for Belize and Guatemala will be featured at the exhibition.

At this year’s show, Guatemalan producers will spotlight beans from eight major coffee-producing areas for Taiwanese coffee buyers to try. They are also devoting a special area to "Sello Blanco" coffee.

Sello Blanco is a Guatemalan government initiative to benefit micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. It intends to boost employment, attract strategic investments, and promote the consumption of national products domestically and abroad.

Belize will be presenting cocoa varieties and promoting its high-quality cultivation environments. Belize's cocoa is primarily grown in its southern Toledo region, followed by Stann Creek and Cayo, covering over 30 secondary areas. Cocoa varieties include Criollo, Trinitario, and Forastero.

Belize will also be promoting its coffee, rum, and fruit wines. Some Taiwanese exhibitors are said to be showcasing other Belizean cocoa products such as raw cocoa beans, cocoa tea, and chocolate bars.

Additionally, Paraguay, Taiwan's sole South American ally, will be making its debut, offering Yerba Mate products and lime liqueur. The coffee show will run from Nov. 17-20.
2023 Taiwan International Coffee Show
coffee
coffee products
cocoa
Central American Trade Office
diplomatic allies
Belize
Guatemala
Paraguay
coffee drinkers

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan and Marshall Islands boost education cooperation, exchange
Taiwan and Marshall Islands boost education cooperation, exchange
2023/11/15 10:30
Letter to Editor: 32 years of Taiwan-Paraguay educational cooperation
Letter to Editor: 32 years of Taiwan-Paraguay educational cooperation
2023/11/07 20:00
Taiwan deputy foreign minister visits Cook Islands
Taiwan deputy foreign minister visits Cook Islands
2023/11/07 14:27
Paraguay vows to uphold relations with Taiwan
Paraguay vows to uphold relations with Taiwan
2023/10/29 15:18
Taiwan ally Nauru's president ousted in vote of no confidence
Taiwan ally Nauru's president ousted in vote of no confidence
2023/10/26 09:40