Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Firefighters battle fire aboard boat on Taiwan's outer island

Fishing boat goes up in flames before sinking into ocean at Penghu's Wangan Fishing Port

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/15 17:21
Firefighters put out a fire on a boat. (CNA photo)

Firefighters put out a fire on a boat. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Firefighters put out a fire aboard the fishing boat Jinyucai No. 2, which was docked at Penghu’s Wangan Fishing Harbor on Wednesday (Nov. 15).

Both firefighters and a coastal patrol tried to save the ship, but strong winds fanned the fire and the fishing boat eventually sank. There were no crew members on board at the time of the sinking, per CNA..

The fire department received a report at 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 15) that a fishing boat berthed at Penghu’s Wangan Fishing Port caught fire with smoke filling the air. A nearby coast patrol was informed of the situation, and soon a fire brigade from Wangan arrived to draw water lines from the harbor and the sea to put out the fire.

Firefighters battle fire aboard boat on Taiwan's outer island
Fire consumes fishing boat which eventually sinks in Penghu Wangan Fishing Port. (CNA photo)

A preliminary fire investigation revealed that the boat was loaded with fuel and docked in the harbor, preparing to go out to sea. Investigators found the fire began with wiring in the boat cabin, later spreading to the rest of the boat.

A full investigation of the fire has yet to be carried out.
fire department
Penghu
Penghu Wangan Harbor
fishing boat sinks
emergency

RELATED ARTICLES

Road paver catches fire after striking gas pipe in northern Taiwan
Road paver catches fire after striking gas pipe in northern Taiwan
2023/11/14 17:03
Fire consumes warehouse in central Taiwan
Fire consumes warehouse in central Taiwan
2023/11/12 17:34
11 sent to hospital after hornet attack in eastern Taiwan
11 sent to hospital after hornet attack in eastern Taiwan
2023/11/08 17:20
Taiwan ships additional emergency vehicles to Ukraine
Taiwan ships additional emergency vehicles to Ukraine
2023/10/31 11:42
Fire ravages row of shops in southern Taiwan
Fire ravages row of shops in southern Taiwan
2023/10/25 10:01