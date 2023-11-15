Anna Wintour to visit Taiwan for first time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fashion icon Anna Wintour and Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan (關繼威) will take part in the GQ Men of the Year Awards (GQ MOTY 2023) on Nov. 20 at Noke Mall, Taipei.

Conde Nast, the parent company of Vogue, said Wednesday (Nov. 15) that Wintour, the 74-year-old editor-in-chief of Vogue, will make her debut appearance in Taiwan. She is widely considered one of the most powerful figures in the fashion industry.

Wintour is also a supporter of young artists with her co-founded foundation CFDA Vogue. For her support of LGBTQ+, she won the Human Rights Campaign's Ally for Equality Award in 2012.

In 2017, she was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to fashion and journalism.

The winners of the GQ MOTY Awards include "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actor Quan as the "Icon of the Year," Hong Kong actor Chen Koon Hei (陳冠希) as the "Most Stylish of the Year," and Gingle Wang (王淨) as the "Courage of the Year."

If you want to see Wintour’s signature bob haircut and sunglasses, the red carpet will open to the public at 4:30 p.m.