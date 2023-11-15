Taihu Brewing founder arrested in 2nd recent high-profile marijuana case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The founder of the popular Taiwan craft beer brand Taihu Brewing has been arrested in a case that is believed to be related to marijuana possession.

Taihu founder Wu Tsu-lun (吳祖倫) was arrested at his home in Taipei and has been transferred to the district prosecutor’s office under suspicion of criminal behavior tied to drug use. Taipei police confirmed the arrest to Taiwan News by phone on Wednesday afternoon.

Storm Media reported that in addition to cannabis oils and buds, LSD-laced chocolate was found at Wu’s apartment. Wu reportedly told police that the drugs were provided by a friend, but did not further disclose the source of the products.

This arrest marked the second high-profile drug case within a week. It followed police uncovering other large quantities of psychedelic drugs and marijuana.

On Nov. 6, Taiwan YouTuber Joeman (九妹) was arrested in similar circumstances under suspicion of possessing marijuana. As a result, food products featuring Joeman’s likeness were removed from 7-Eleven shelves.

Taihu Brewing has eight bars and restaurants throughout Taiwan. It also sells its beers at convenience stores like 7-Eleven and other hospitality outlets.



Evidence police gathered at Wu's home presented on Wednesday. (Taipei Police photo)