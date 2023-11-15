Alexa
Envoy to Austria affirms Taiwan's sovereignty

Katharine Chang says China's claims over Taiwan not factual

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/15 16:36
Presidential Office Building. (Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s claim over Taiwan is not based on the facts, Taiwan envoy to Austria Katharine Chang (張小月) said in an opinion article published by Die Presse on Tuesday (Nov. 14).

Chang said Taiwan has its own democratic government, currency, passport, and military and has never been part of the People's Republic of China. The Taiwanese have no interest in becoming part of an authoritarian state, she said.

The representative’s remarks were in response to an article by Chinese ambassador to Austria Qi Mei (亓玫), published in the same newspaper, last week. Qi asserted that Taiwan is a part of China and said Beijing would not abandon military force as a last resort to seize Taiwan.

Chang highlighted Taiwan’s values of democracy, freedom, and human rights and said the country is a member of the global community and not a part of any dictatorship. She criticized China’s use of military threats against Taiwan and pointed out the contradiction in Qi’s comments.

China condemns the attacks on civilians in the conflict between Israel and Palestine, while simultaneously threatening military violence against Taiwanese, Chang said. A country that suppresses domestic dissent and threatens neighboring nations with invasion can never act as a mediator in conflicts, she said.
Katharine Chang
Taiwan sovereignty
democracy
freedom
Die Presse
Chinese threat

