Deep Learning Market 2023 Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2032

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Deep Learning industry.

The global deep learning market is anticipated to reach USD 28.83 Bn and expand at a CAGR of 48.4% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The global deep learning market is anticipated to reach USD 28.83 Bn and expand at a CAGR of 48.4% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

In enterprise computing, deep learning is evolving into one of the most advanced technologies. Deep learning is a subset of machine learning in Artificial Intelligence (AI) that has networks capable of learning unsupervised, from data that is unstructured or unlabeled.

By offering expert assistance, it would be able to assist humans in extending their capabilities. Organizations are using deep learning networks to get valuable insights from huge amount of data. This is done to provide innovative products and better improved customer experiences, thereby raising revenue opportunities for the market.

Deep learning techniques are used to develop new technologies such as natural language processing and visual data mining, to enhance product offerings. The growing need for deep learning in database systems, fraud detection and cyber security, is driving the growth process of data mining applications in the deep learning market.

The market is classified into three primary segments based on solution, application and end user.

Based on solution: Hardware, software and services

Based on application: Image recognition, signal recognition, data mining, and others

Based on end user: Healthcare, BFSI, aerospace and defense, automotive, retail and media and entertainment and others (manufacturing, oil, gas and energy)

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key growth factors

Deep learning offers faster and better memory utilization in comparison to traditional computing systems. Rising usage of deep learning technology among various industries such as automotive, advertisement, medical fuel the growth of the market. Robust research and development for the expansion of better processing hardware for deep learning, growing necessity for hardware platforms with high computing power to execute deep learning algorithms are key driving factors of deep learning market. Increasing acceptance of cloud based technology, high usage of deep learning in big data analytics, and rising applicability in healthcare and autonomous vehicles are accelerating growth.

Threats and key players

Deep learning requires high-performance hardware, which is not easily available. Greater complexities in hardware owing to complex algorithm in deep learning technology, can hamper the growth of the market. Many organizations prefer the traditional route over hyper parameter optimization, thereby restricting the revenue growth of the deep learning market.

Some of the prominent competitors in deep learning market are Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, General Vision Inc. and NVIDIA Corporation, etc.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

On June 8th, 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau released a report detailing the recovery of the U.S. market and international trade. The report highlighted the significant growth in exports and imports, with exports reaching $300 billion in April 2022, an increase of $13.4 billion, and imports amounting to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, the U.S. market is showing signs of recovery.

However, the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, which is creating a large market for Deep Learning. As the recovery of the U.S. market continues, there will be a direct impact on these industries, and the demand for Deep Learning is likely to increase. The report highlights the need for businesses to stay informed about market trends and adjust their strategies accordingly to take advantage of emerging opportunities in this evolving landscape.

Intricacies of COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

In-depth Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

To gain a better understanding of market conditions, a Five Forces analysis is conducted, which includes an assessment of the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Additionally, a PESTLE analysis is performed to evaluate the external factors that may impact the market:

Political factors : This includes political policies and stability, as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies.

: This includes political policies and stability, as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies. Economic factors : Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates are all considered under this category.

: Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates are all considered under this category. Social factors : Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles are taken into account when analyzing the social factors that may affect the market.

: Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles are taken into account when analyzing the social factors that may affect the market. Technological factors : Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development are evaluated to determine the potential impact on the market.

: Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development are evaluated to determine the potential impact on the market. Legal factors : Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions are among the legal factors that may affect the market.

: Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions are among the legal factors that may affect the market. Environmental factors: Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability are all taken into consideration when assessing the potential impact of environmental factors on the market.

