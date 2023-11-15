Europe Wound Care Product Market Size Predicted to Increase at a Positive CAGR

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Europe Wound Care Product industry.

The Europe wound care product market is anticipated to expand at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6 % and will be worth of USD 6.23 Billion by 2023.

With an increase in the number of chronic diseases, wound care products are becoming more popular because of easier access to new healing technologies. One such example is the demand for combination dressings.

Across the different geographical regions, Europe held the second largest market share of the global wound care product market in 2017, generating 27.1% of the total revenue. One of the reasons is that the European Wound Management Association has taken up various initiatives for advanced therapies in wound care and management in order to make the European Union strong in the said market, increasing the region’s capabilities and possibilities in next generation wound management.

By countries, the Europe wound care product market is divided into EU5 and the Rest of EU5. The EU5 is expected to hold more than half of the market. This is mainly backed by countries – United Kingdom, Germany, and France that are making significant investments in wound care. It is also reported that wound care market in the EU5 countries have increased quite significantly from 2015 to 2018. To overcome the difficulties, countries need more robust and effective wound care solutions.

By product type, the European wound care product market is classified into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, and traditional wound care product. Countries in the EU5 like the U.K. and Germany dominate the surgical wound care product market in Europe.

By application segment, European wound care products are used for chronic and acute wound care. Chronic wound care is the largest and also the highest growing segment due to new cost-effective innovations in advanced wound care products.

Hospitals and specialty wound care clinics, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare are the end user segmentations in the European wound care product market. Home healthcare is the fastest growing segment due to its cost-effective nature. The long-term care facilities will also have a steady growth in the market, more than the hospitals and specialty wound care clinics.

Key growth factors

o The prime factor that is driving the European wound care product market is the increased thrust to provide healthcare in post-acute settings.

o Innovative products are introduced to promote faster healing and avoid scarring. Sterile, anti-bacterial products are becoming popular for the wound care treatments.

Threats and key players

o The complex regulatory approval processes also dampen the growth of the market.

o The key players operating in this market are Smith and Nephew Plc., Mölnlycke Health Care, Coloplast Corporation, and Medtronic Public Limited Company.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Europe wound care product market

2. The current and forecasted market size data for the Europe wound care product market

3. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by product type  surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, and traditional wound care products

4. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by application  chronic wound care products, and acute wound care products

5. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by end users  hospitals and specialty wound care clinics, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare

6. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, based on country – EU5 (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the Rest of EU5

7. Market trends in the Europe wound care product market

8. Market drivers and challenges in the Europe wound care product market

9. Analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

(U.S. & Canada) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

On June 8th, 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau released a report detailing the recovery of the U.S. market and international trade. The report highlighted the significant growth in exports and imports, with exports reaching $300 billion in April 2022, an increase of $13.4 billion, and imports amounting to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, the U.S. market is showing signs of recovery.

However, the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, which is creating a large market for Europe Wound Care Product. As the recovery of the U.S. market continues, there will be a direct impact on these industries, and the demand for Europe Wound Care Product is likely to increase. The report highlights the need for businesses to stay informed about market trends and adjust their strategies accordingly to take advantage of emerging opportunities in this evolving landscape.

Intricacies of COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

In-depth Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

Some Questions Answered in the Europe Wound Care Product Market Report:

What is the projected size of the Europe Wound Care Product market in 2030, and what growth rate is expected?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the Europe Wound Care Product industry?

What are the major market trends that are affecting the expansion of the Europe Wound Care Product market?

What obstacles must be overcome in order to achieve sustained growth in the Europe Wound Care Product market?

What opportunities and threats do vendors in the Europe Wound Care Product market face?

What are the raw materials and manufacturing equipment used in the production of Europe Wound Care Product, and what is the manufacturing process?

What are the different types and applications of Europe Wound Care Product, and what is the market share of each type and application?

What factors, such as trends, challenges, and risk factors, are currently shaping the growth of the Europe Wound Care Product market?

What factors are driving the growth of the Europe Wound Care Product market in the top regions worldwide?

Who are the major players in the Europe Wound Care Product market, and what strategies are they employing to succeed?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are influencing the expansion of the Europe Wound Care Product market?

What are the main findings of a five forces analysis of the Europe Wound Care Product market?

To gain a better understanding of market conditions, a Five Forces analysis is conducted, which includes an assessment of the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Additionally, a PESTLE analysis is performed to evaluate the external factors that may impact the market:

Political factors : This includes political policies and stability, as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies.

: This includes political policies and stability, as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies. Economic factors : Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates are all considered under this category.

: Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates are all considered under this category. Social factors : Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles are taken into account when analyzing the social factors that may affect the market.

: Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles are taken into account when analyzing the social factors that may affect the market. Technological factors : Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development are evaluated to determine the potential impact on the market.

: Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development are evaluated to determine the potential impact on the market. Legal factors : Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions are among the legal factors that may affect the market.

: Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions are among the legal factors that may affect the market. Environmental factors: Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability are all taken into consideration when assessing the potential impact of environmental factors on the market.

