Wound Care Product Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Wound Care Product industry.

The global wound care product market is expected to expand at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.37% from 2018 to 2023, leading to global revenue of USD 23.2 billion by 2023.

The products available in the market for global wound care are designed to treat mostly complex wounds. Surgical wound care products are used to heal surgical wounds, primarily the infectious ones contracted in the hospital. The advanced wound care products are used to treat both acute and chronic wounds.

Depending on the various types of products available in the market, the global wound care product market has been classified into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, and traditional wound care products. Among the different product types, demand for advanced wound care is anticipated to be the most promising in the coming years. This is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds across all age groups, especially the baby boomers generation. Furthermore, the wound care product market is also classified on the basis of application into chronic wound care and acute wound care.

In addition, demand for wound care product from various end user segments, including hospitals and specialty care wound care clinics, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare, and are also provided in this report. Demand for wound care products market from the hospital and specialty care wound clinics held the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Moreover, the cross sectional analysis of all the above mentioned segments across different regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa has also been considered within the scope of the research. Geographically, North America dominated the global wound care product market and was majorly driven by the U.S. in 2017.

Key growth factors

The wound care product market is predicted to witness a high growth rate owing to the rise in the geriatric population, surge in lifestyle related diseases, advancement of new technology, developments in wound care research area for advanced wound care products and the rising awareness about these products among consumers.

Factors such as rise in disposable income, better access to improved healthcare and increasing awareness about affordable advanced wound therapies are expected to support the growth of the advanced wound dressing market globally. Additionally, by the end user division, home healthcare is the fastest growing segment due to the significant rise in the aged population.

Threats and key players

Although the global wound care product market is expected to experience progressive growth, the high cost of wound care products, especially the advanced ones, hinders the growth of the market. There is also a lack of experts or trained healthcare professionals who can use these new advanced technologies.

Additionally, the average price of wound care products is expensive. Certain markets are price sensitive, and hence the acceptance of such products is comparatively less. The complex regulatory processes also restrict wound care products’ penetration.

Some of the major players in the wound care industry are Smith & Nephew, Acelity L. P. Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M, ConvaTec Group Plc, Coloplast Group, etc.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

(U.S. & Canada) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

On June 8th, 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau released a report detailing the recovery of the U.S. market and international trade. The report highlighted the significant growth in exports and imports, with exports reaching $300 billion in April 2022, an increase of $13.4 billion, and imports amounting to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, the U.S. market is showing signs of recovery.

However, the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, which is creating a large market for Wound Care Product. As the recovery of the U.S. market continues, there will be a direct impact on these industries, and the demand for Wound Care Product is likely to increase. The report highlights the need for businesses to stay informed about market trends and adjust their strategies accordingly to take advantage of emerging opportunities in this evolving landscape.

Intricacies of COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

In-depth Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

To gain a better understanding of market conditions, a Five Forces analysis is conducted, which includes an assessment of the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Additionally, a PESTLE analysis is performed to evaluate the external factors that may impact the market:

Political factors : This includes political policies and stability, as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies.

: This includes political policies and stability, as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies. Economic factors : Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates are all considered under this category.

: Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates are all considered under this category. Social factors : Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles are taken into account when analyzing the social factors that may affect the market.

: Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles are taken into account when analyzing the social factors that may affect the market. Technological factors : Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development are evaluated to determine the potential impact on the market.

: Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development are evaluated to determine the potential impact on the market. Legal factors : Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions are among the legal factors that may affect the market.

: Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions are among the legal factors that may affect the market. Environmental factors: Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability are all taken into consideration when assessing the potential impact of environmental factors on the market.

