Switchgear Monitoring System Market Demand, Size, Share, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, and Forecast 2032

This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Switchgear Monitoring System Market is valued approximately at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Switchgear is a type of electrical equipment that controls, protects, and isolates other electrical equipment. It’s used to clear faults and de-energize equipment. Electrical switches, fuses, and circuit breakers are examples of switchgear components. Switchgear control systems assist in the monitoring of switchgear functions in substations and transformers. Switchgear control systems are also considered environmentally friendly because they help in the prevention of SF6 gas leakage, which is a greenhouse gas.

The global switchgear monitoring system market is expected to benefit from this. Switchgear, which includes devices associated with power system control and security such as switches, fuses, circuit breakers, and relays that are used to control, secure, and isolate electrical equipment to allow the continuous and reliable supply of electricity, is one of the most vulnerable links in the power grid infrastructure. Renewable energy sources account for the largest share of investment in power generation, according to the IEA, with annual investments of about USD 350 billion. Countries all over the world are turning their attention to renewable energy production. However, High capital requirement for installation, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, in 2019, the Asia Pacific region had the largest share of the global switchgear monitoring device market. China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific are the countries involved the region. China is the region’s largest and fastest-growing market. China is commonly considered as the world’s pioneer in power transmission and distribution. The country is primarily focused on building transmission lines capable of transferring heavier concentrations over long distances and establishing a reliable power system across the country. Renewable energy projects such as wind and solar are rapidly expanding and growing in China.

Major market player included in this report are:

Konar-Electrical Engineering Institute

Schneider Electric

High Voltage Partial Discharge (Hvpd)

Rugged Monitoring

Power Diagnostic Service

Doble Engineering

General Electric

Tiara Vibrasindo Pratama

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

MARKET OVERVIEW

MARKET OVERVIEW

Growing Demand for Reliable Power Supply : The SMS market is witnessing growth due to the increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply. Industries, utilities, and commercial sectors rely on switchgear systems to ensure continuous power distribution and prevent disruptions.

: The SMS market is witnessing growth due to the increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply. Industries, utilities, and commercial sectors rely on switchgear systems to ensure continuous power distribution and prevent disruptions. Emphasis on Grid Modernization : With aging infrastructure and the integration of renewable energy sources, there’s a focus on modernizing power grids. SMS plays a crucial role by monitoring switchgear components, identifying faults, and optimizing grid performance.

: With aging infrastructure and the integration of renewable energy sources, there’s a focus on modernizing power grids. SMS plays a crucial role by monitoring switchgear components, identifying faults, and optimizing grid performance. Preventive Maintenance and Asset Management : SMS aids in predictive and preventive maintenance of switchgear equipment. Real-time monitoring of parameters such as temperature, humidity, and gas levels helps in identifying potential faults early, reducing downtime, and optimizing asset lifespan.

: SMS aids in predictive and preventive maintenance of switchgear equipment. Real-time monitoring of parameters such as temperature, humidity, and gas levels helps in identifying potential faults early, reducing downtime, and optimizing asset lifespan. Rising Importance of Condition Monitoring : The adoption of condition monitoring solutions within SMS is increasing. Continuous monitoring of switchgear components’ health through sensors and predictive analytics allows for proactive maintenance, minimizing unexpected failures.

: The adoption of condition monitoring solutions within SMS is increasing. Continuous monitoring of switchgear components’ health through sensors and predictive analytics allows for proactive maintenance, minimizing unexpected failures. Integration of IoT and Cloud-based Solutions : IoT-enabled SMS, combined with cloud-based platforms, allows remote monitoring and data analysis. This integration facilitates real-time alerts, historical data analysis, and predictive insights for efficient decision-making.

: IoT-enabled SMS, combined with cloud-based platforms, allows remote monitoring and data analysis. This integration facilitates real-time alerts, historical data analysis, and predictive insights for efficient decision-making. Focus on Cybersecurity : As SMS becomes more interconnected through digitalization, ensuring robust cybersecurity measures is crucial. Protecting systems from cyber threats and unauthorized access is imperative to maintain the integrity of critical infrastructure.

: As SMS becomes more interconnected through digitalization, ensuring robust cybersecurity measures is crucial. Protecting systems from cyber threats and unauthorized access is imperative to maintain the integrity of critical infrastructure. Regulatory Compliance and Standards : Adherence to industry standards and regulations (such as IEC, ANSI, and IEEE) drives the SMS market. Compliance ensures the reliability, safety, and performance of switchgear systems, fostering trust among stakeholders.

: Adherence to industry standards and regulations (such as IEC, ANSI, and IEEE) drives the SMS market. Compliance ensures the reliability, safety, and performance of switchgear systems, fostering trust among stakeholders. Market Expansion in Developing Regions : Developing regions, experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization, are witnessing increased demand for reliable power infrastructure. This expansion presents opportunities for SMS providers to cater to emerging market needs.

: Developing regions, experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization, are witnessing increased demand for reliable power infrastructure. This expansion presents opportunities for SMS providers to cater to emerging market needs. Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics : Remote monitoring capabilities of SMS enable operators to monitor switchgear performance from a centralized location. This feature enhances operational efficiency, reduces maintenance costs, and enables quicker fault detection and response.

: Remote monitoring capabilities of SMS enable operators to monitor switchgear performance from a centralized location. This feature enhances operational efficiency, reduces maintenance costs, and enables quicker fault detection and response. Focus on Sustainable Solutions: Manufacturers are emphasizing eco-friendly and energy-efficient SMS solutions. Implementing sustainable technologies and practices in switchgear monitoring aligns with global environmental initiatives and promotes energy conservation.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

GIS

AIS

By Component:

Hardware

Software & Services

By Voltage:

High

Medium

By Monitoring Type:

Temperature Monitoring

Partial Discharge Monitoring

Gas Monitoring

Others

By End user:

Utilities

Industries

Commercial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

