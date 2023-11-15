Digital Workplace Market Overview, Size, Share, Demand, Trends, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Digital Workplace Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Digital Workplace Market is valued approximately USD 22.68 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.73 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. A digital workplace is a set of platforms, environments, and resources that are used to integrate individuals, technology, and business processes in order to increase operational performance and achieve business goals. The availability of emerging technology and resources aids in improving staff management, and providing a cohesive experience, allowing companies to exploit digital dexterity for the advancement of new digital business services. The growing adoption of cloud services by businesses, electronic document storage that reduces paper printing costs and increases enterprise operational efficiency, and the expansion of bring your own device (BYOD) strategies are driving market growth.

Companies are using cutting-edge technology, which also includes a new workplace environment. Also, Demand for greater flexibility and improved employee experience drives the market growth. The digital workplace contributes to an employee-friendly atmosphere with a good work-life balance. It introduces value-added disruptiveness into the enterprise, which cannot be accommodated by conventional workplace service models. As per the UK’s office for National Statistics, in April 2020, about 49.2about 49.2% of the adults in the employment worked from home due to the social distancing measures during the pandemic. Further, 26% of the population plan to continue to work from home permanently after the lockdown. This results in 23.9 million of the UK population to be working from home and anticipated to save pound 1.1 billion each week.

Major market player included in this report are:

DXC Technology Company

NTT Data Corporation

Tata Consulting Services

Capgemini SE

Atos Syntel

Infosys Limited

HCL Technology

Cognizant Inc.

Wipro ltd

IBM Inc.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here’s an in-depth analysis of the Digital Workplace market across industries, summarized

Digital Transformation in Work Environments : The Digital Workplace market is growing due to the increasing adoption of digital technologies to transform traditional work environments. It encompasses tools and technologies that enable remote work, collaboration, and productivity enhancement.

: The Digital Workplace market is growing due to the increasing adoption of digital technologies to transform traditional work environments. It encompasses tools and technologies that enable remote work, collaboration, and productivity enhancement. Remote Work and Hybrid Work Models : The shift towards remote work and hybrid work models, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has fueled the demand for digital workplace solutions. These solutions facilitate seamless collaboration, communication, and access to resources irrespective of physical location.

: The shift towards remote work and hybrid work models, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has fueled the demand for digital workplace solutions. These solutions facilitate seamless collaboration, communication, and access to resources irrespective of physical location. Unified Communication and Collaboration Tools : The market sees a surge in demand for unified communication and collaboration platforms, integrating messaging, video conferencing, document sharing, and project management tools. These platforms promote teamwork and streamline communication among dispersed teams.

: The market sees a surge in demand for unified communication and collaboration platforms, integrating messaging, video conferencing, document sharing, and project management tools. These platforms promote teamwork and streamline communication among dispersed teams. Cloud-based Solutions and Mobility : Cloud-based digital workplace solutions offer scalability, accessibility, and flexibility. Mobility features enable employees to access work-related applications and data from any device, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

: Cloud-based digital workplace solutions offer scalability, accessibility, and flexibility. Mobility features enable employees to access work-related applications and data from any device, enhancing productivity and efficiency. Focus on Employee Experience and Engagement : Companies are prioritizing employee experience by providing intuitive, user-friendly digital workplace environments. Enhanced user interfaces, personalized experiences, and employee-centric designs contribute to higher engagement and satisfaction.

: Companies are prioritizing employee experience by providing intuitive, user-friendly digital workplace environments. Enhanced user interfaces, personalized experiences, and employee-centric designs contribute to higher engagement and satisfaction. Cybersecurity and Data Privacy : With increased digitalization, ensuring robust cybersecurity measures and data privacy in the digital workplace is crucial. Companies invest in secure access controls, encryption, and compliance with regulations to protect sensitive data.

: With increased digitalization, ensuring robust cybersecurity measures and data privacy in the digital workplace is crucial. Companies invest in secure access controls, encryption, and compliance with regulations to protect sensitive data. AI and Automation Integration : Integration of AI-driven technologies and automation within the digital workplace is rising. AI-powered chatbots, virtual assistants, and workflow automation streamline processes, improve decision-making, and enhance productivity.

: Integration of AI-driven technologies and automation within the digital workplace is rising. AI-powered chatbots, virtual assistants, and workflow automation streamline processes, improve decision-making, and enhance productivity. Analytics and Insights for Performance Improvement : Analyzing data generated within the digital workplace provides insights into employee behavior, collaboration patterns, and productivity metrics. Leveraging analytics helps in identifying areas for improvement and optimizing workflows.

: Analyzing data generated within the digital workplace provides insights into employee behavior, collaboration patterns, and productivity metrics. Leveraging analytics helps in identifying areas for improvement and optimizing workflows. Customization and Integration Capabilities : Digital workplace solutions need to be customizable and integrable with existing enterprise systems. Tailoring solutions to meet specific industry needs and seamless integration with ERP, CRM, and HR systems is crucial.

: Digital workplace solutions need to be customizable and integrable with existing enterprise systems. Tailoring solutions to meet specific industry needs and seamless integration with ERP, CRM, and HR systems is crucial. Adoption across Diverse Industries: The digital workplace concept extends across industries, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and education. Each sector has unique requirements, driving the development of industry-specific digital workplace solutions.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Unified Communication and Collaboration

Unified Endpoint Management

Enterprise Mobility and Management

Services

By Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Vertical:

BFSI

Consumer goods and retail

Telecommunication and IT

Manufacturing

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals

Government and public sector

Media and entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Reasons to buy market research report:

Market Understanding:

Market research reports provide a comprehensive understanding of a specific market or industry.

They offer valuable insights into market size, growth trends, key players, competitive landscape, consumer behavior, and other important factors that influence the market.

Buying a market research report helps stakeholders gain a deeper understanding of the market dynamics and make informed decisions.

Business Planning:

Market research reports assist in strategic business planning. They provide data and analysis that can be used to assess market opportunities, identify potential risks, and develop effective business strategies.

Reports often include market forecasts, allowing businesses to anticipate future trends and plan their operations accordingly.

This helps organizations align their goals and resources with market demands, increasing the chances of success.

Market Entry and Expansion:

Market For businesses considering entering a new market or expanding their presence in an existing market, market research reports are invaluable.

They provide insights into market feasibility, target audience analysis, competitive intelligence, and regulatory requirements.

This information helps companies evaluate market potential, assess competition, and make informed decisions regarding market entry or expansion strategies.

Investment Decision-Making:

Market research reports are useful for investors seeking opportunities in specific industries or markets.

Reports provide detailed analysis and forecasts, helping investors assess the attractiveness and growth potential of a market.

They offer insights into industry trends, emerging sectors, and investment risks, enabling investors to make well-informed investment decisions.

Risk Mitigation:

Market research reports can help organizations mitigate risks associated with market uncertainty.

By analyzing market trends, competitive landscape, and consumer behavior, reports highlight potential risks and challenges.

This information allows businesses to proactively identify and address risks, adjust their strategies, and minimize potential negative impacts.

Marketing and Product Development:

Market research reports provide valuable information for marketing and product development purposes.

They offer insights into consumer preferences, buying behavior, and market segmentation, helping businesses tailor their marketing strategies and develop products that meet customer needs.

Reports also provide competitive analysis, enabling businesses to differentiate their offerings and position themselves effectively in the market.

Decision-Making Support:

Market research reports serve as reliable sources of data and analysis that support decision-making processes across various functions within an organization.

They provide stakeholders with evidence-based information to support their choices, whether in sales, marketing, product development, investments, or other areas.

