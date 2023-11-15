Surveillance Radars Market Share, Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Growth, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Surveillance Radars Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Surveillance Radars Market is valued approximately USD 7.43 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Surveillance radars are used in both the commercial and defence sectors to enhance perimeter security coverage which are capable of working on ground, sea, air, and space platforms. Also, surveillance radars are an essential component of the defence sector used in border control operations. Factors such as increasing investments in defense sector, military modernization, demand for border surveillance and advancement for air defense sector have led the adoption of surveillance radars across the forecast period.

For instance, as per the Indian government budget 2021, the government of India will spend $130 Billion on military modernization. Also, the Indian government has increased the spending to 4 times on LAC border for the infrastructure. In 2019, The US government has proposed a spending bill worth USD 100 million to finance the construction of border surveillance systems on its northern border, such as fixed towers, remote video surveillance systems, and mobile surveillance systems.. However, high manufacturing and maintenance costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with increasing investments in advance surveillance, increasing terrorism, and military threats, the adoption & demand for surveillance radars is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aselsan A

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd

SaaB AB.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L3Harris

FLIR Systems, Inc.

GEM Elettronica

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

MARKET OVERVIEW

Certainly! Here’s an in-depth analysis of the Surveillance Radars market across industries.

Defense and Military Applications : The Surveillance Radars market primarily caters to defense and military applications, providing crucial capabilities for air defense, border security, maritime surveillance, and early warning systems.

: The Surveillance Radars market primarily caters to defense and military applications, providing crucial capabilities for air defense, border security, maritime surveillance, and early warning systems. Technological Advancements : Advancements in radar technology, such as AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) and phased-array radars, have enhanced surveillance capabilities. These technologies offer improved range, accuracy, and target detection in various weather conditions.

: Advancements in radar technology, such as AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) and phased-array radars, have enhanced surveillance capabilities. These technologies offer improved range, accuracy, and target detection in various weather conditions. Air Traffic Control and Aerospace Industry : Surveillance radars are integral to air traffic control systems, ensuring safe and efficient air travel. In the aerospace industry, radars aid in aircraft tracking, collision avoidance, and weather monitoring for aviation safety.

: Surveillance radars are integral to air traffic control systems, ensuring safe and efficient air travel. In the aerospace industry, radars aid in aircraft tracking, collision avoidance, and weather monitoring for aviation safety. Border Security and Law Enforcement : Radars play a crucial role in border surveillance, providing detection capabilities for unauthorized border crossings, smuggling, and illegal activities. Law enforcement agencies utilize radars for coastal surveillance, perimeter security, and anti-smuggling operations.

: Radars play a crucial role in border surveillance, providing detection capabilities for unauthorized border crossings, smuggling, and illegal activities. Law enforcement agencies utilize radars for coastal surveillance, perimeter security, and anti-smuggling operations. Maritime and Naval Surveillance : Radars are essential for maritime surveillance, monitoring vessel traffic, detecting threats, and protecting maritime borders. Naval vessels utilize radars for situational awareness, target tracking, and missile defense systems.

: Radars are essential for maritime surveillance, monitoring vessel traffic, detecting threats, and protecting maritime borders. Naval vessels utilize radars for situational awareness, target tracking, and missile defense systems. Long-Range and Short-Range Surveillance : Surveillance radars vary in range and purpose, with some designed for long-range surveillance covering vast areas, while others focus on short-range, high-resolution detection in specific zones or urban environments.

: Surveillance radars vary in range and purpose, with some designed for long-range surveillance covering vast areas, while others focus on short-range, high-resolution detection in specific zones or urban environments. Integration of Radar with Other Sensors : Integration of radars with other sensors like cameras, AIS (Automatic Identification System), and satellite systems enhances overall surveillance capabilities, providing comprehensive situational awareness.

: Integration of radars with other sensors like cameras, AIS (Automatic Identification System), and satellite systems enhances overall surveillance capabilities, providing comprehensive situational awareness. Rise in Demand for Counter-Drone Systems : The growing threat from drones has led to the development of surveillance radars integrated into counter-drone systems. These radars detect and track unauthorized drones, ensuring security in sensitive areas.

: The growing threat from drones has led to the development of surveillance radars integrated into counter-drone systems. These radars detect and track unauthorized drones, ensuring security in sensitive areas. Dual-Use and Civilian Applications : Some surveillance radars find dual-use applications, serving both military and civilian purposes. For instance, weather radars used in meteorology also have military relevance for surveillance in adverse weather conditions.

: Some surveillance radars find dual-use applications, serving both military and civilian purposes. For instance, weather radars used in meteorology also have military relevance for surveillance in adverse weather conditions. Research and Development for Advanced Features: Ongoing R&D efforts focus on developing radars with enhanced capabilities, including stealth detection, cognitive radar systems, and AI-enabled radar technologies for improved accuracy and reduced false alarms.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Battlefield Surveillance Radars

Ground-based Air Surveillance Radars

Ground-based Space Surveillance Radars

Coastal Surveillance Radars

Airport Surveillance Radars

Air-to-ground Surveillance Radars

Airborne Maritime Surveillance Radars

Air-to-air Surveillance Radars

Shipborne Surveillance Radars

Space-based Synthetic Aperture Radars

By Range

Long-range Surveillance Radars

Very Long Range

Medium-range Surveillance Radars

Short-range Surveillance Radars

Very Short Range

By Platform

Land

Naval

Airborne

Space

By Application

Commercial

National Security

Defense & Space

By Frequency Band

Hf/uhf/vhf-bands

L-band

S-band

C-band

X-band

Ku-band

Ka-band

Multi-band

By Waveform

Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (Fmcw)

Doppler

Ultra-wideband Impulse

By Component

Antennas

Transmitters

Receivers

Power Amplifiers

Duplexers

Digital Signal Processors

Stabilization System

By Dimension

2d

3d

4d

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

