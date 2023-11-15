GCC(Gulf Cooperation Council ) Drones Market Latest Trends, Top Players, Revenue, Share, Size, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “GCC(Gulf Cooperation Council ) Drones Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

GCC Drones Market is valued approximately at USD 0.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.15% over the forecast period 2020-2027. With an increasing emphasis on travel and tourism, as well as a large oil and gas manufacturing base, the GCC provides enormous potential to the drone industry for expansion. Drones are likely to be more widely used in the construction, energy, and entertainment industries in the coming years as demand grows. Drone use has accelerated in the region over the last few years, and with countries in the region enabling restrictions for the use of drones, civilian end-users now have more flexibility in using drones in the GCC countries, which is projected to boost industry opportunities over the forecast period.

As per Institut francais des relations internationals, the GCC countries seek to transform economically and socially, they have expected nearly USD 1 trillion in megaproject investments. As of 2020, 30 real estate megaprojects are under construction in the six GCC countries, with most of them scheduled to be completed this decade. In this regard, the number of construction companies and real estate developers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are incorporating drone technology into their operations. Furthermore, after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped construction operation in the first half of 2020, GCC construction industry participants have introduced drones to reduce site time wastage and perform operations at a more precise and quicker speed than manual methods. For instance, According to Falcon Eye Drones (FEDS), one of the region’s leading suppliers of drone technology, a growing number of building companies and real estate developers in the GCC are using drones to help them get back on track after the effect of COVID-19. During the forecast period, such factors are projected to boost the demand.

Major market player included in this report are:

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Parrot Drones SAS

Primoco UAV SE

Yuneec Holding Ltd.

Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft Indl Co. Ltd

Autel Robotics

FalconViz LLC

Terra Drone Corporation

Merlin Digital

Northrop Grumman

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here’s an outline for a comprehensive analysis of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) drones market across industries:

Market Overview: Provide an overview of the GCC drones market, including its current size, growth trends, and the significance of drones across industries such as oil & gas, construction, agriculture, security, and logistics within the GCC region.

Industry Segmentation: Segment the GCC drones market based on industry applications, including aerial photography, surveillance, infrastructure inspection, agriculture, delivery services, and disaster management. Analyze the growth potential and specific use cases in each sector.

Regulatory Landscape: Discuss the regulatory framework governing drone operations in GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman). Evaluate licensing requirements, airspace regulations, privacy concerns, and initiatives taken to promote safe drone usage.

Market Drivers and Challenges: Identify key drivers stimulating the demand for drones in the GCC region, such as technological advancements, cost-efficiency, government initiatives, and the need for efficient infrastructure inspection and surveillance. Discuss challenges like security risks, airspace management, and public perception.

Competitive Landscape: Conduct an analysis of major players in the GCC drones market, their market share, product offerings, partnerships, and technological innovations. Evaluate their strengths in addressing industry-specific drone needs.

Industry-specific Applications: Explore how drones are utilized in various industries within the GCC, such as using drones for pipeline inspection in the oil & gas sector, monitoring construction sites, precision agriculture in farming, and border security. Provide case studies demonstrating successful drone applications.

Technological Advancements: Explore technological advancements in drone technology within the GCC region, such as AI-enabled drones, longer flight times, improved sensors, advanced data analytics, and obstacle detection systems. Assess their impact on industry-specific drone usage.

Investment and Market Opportunities: Identify investment trends and potential growth opportunities for drone technology in the GCC region. Discuss government initiatives, funding, partnerships, and emerging market trends that could foster the expansion of drone applications.

Local Regulations and Market Adaptation: Analyze how local cultural norms, regulations, and specific needs of the GCC countries influence the adoption and adaptation of drone technology. Discuss challenges and opportunities for market adaptation in these regions.

Future Outlook and Recommendations: Provide insights into the future trends and growth prospects of the GCC drones market across industries. Offer strategic recommendations for drone manufacturers and service providers to address industry-specific needs, comply with regulations, and seize growth opportunities within the GCC region.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Construction

Agriculture

Energy

Entertainment

Law Enforcement

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

