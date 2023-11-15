Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries Market Upcoming Innovations, Companies and Forecast 2023-2032

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries industry.

New Industry Report on Global Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries Market Status and Prospects [2023-2032] has been released. The report is 120 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

The value of the global cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market is expected to reach a value of USD 342.96 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 4.53% during 2018-2023.

The market definition for the cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market would be the ones which take into consideration products for oral care, bath and shower, lotions, creams, makeup, deodorants, haircare, perfumes and cosmetics The products from this market are used extensively across all age groups. These products are generally a mixture of chemicals and are used for taking care of the body, and to improve the texture of the skin.

The cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market can be classified into three primary segments  based on type (skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrances, hygiene products and oral cosmetics), channel (online sales and offline sales), preference (mass and premium).

The Asia-Pacific recorded the highest growth rate due to the increased demand from emerging economies like India, Indonesia, and others during, the forecast period.

This market is recession-proof. However, during recession people generally opt for less expensive brands. Increase in disposable income, economic growth, increased concern regarding skin maintainence and the vagaries of climatic conditions causing specific skin care needs, have been identified as the key reasons for the growth of this market. The trends of using long-lasting products which give value for money, increased interest in products which have natural ingredients, and products which are multifunctional, are prevalent in this market.

Key growth factors

One of the major reasons for the expansion of this market is the rise in the aging population due to the declining mortality rates in the global economy. It has led to a significant increase in the demand for anti-aging products to prevent wrinkles, dry skin, dark spots, and other age-related skin care issues. In a nutshell, the desire to maintain youthful appearances gives an impetus to the market.

The population of people above 60 is rising and is expected to reach 2.10 Bn by 2050. The life expectancy of women and men are expected to increase, leading to an increase in the demand for cosmetics and toiletry products.

There has been a considerable shift in preference from chemical cosmetics to natural products, thereby creating room for research and development in the cosmetics and toiletries market. Since the organic products ensure better health benefits, it justifies why their demand is on the rise. Moreover, the increase in the use of personal care products by men leads to more demand in this market.

Threats and key players

The cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market faces stiff competition when it comes to making a mark in the market. Therefore, consumers are spoilt by the countless choices available in the market due to the highly competitive nature of the market.

Also, there is a dearth of information about the key players in the market, resulting in consumers buying fake products from alternative mediums such as third party websites. This leads to a negative impression about the original products.

Loreal, Unilever N.V., Gillette, The Procter & Gamble Company, Beiersdorf, Avon Products Inc, Shiseido, Kao Corp, Johnson & Johnson, and Kimberly & Clark Corporation are some of the key players in the market.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market.

2. The current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa) market size data for the cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market, based on type (skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrances, hygiene products and oral cosmetics), channel (online sales and offline sales) and preference (mass and premium).

4. The current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) cosmetic, perfume and toiletry market.

6. Market trends in the cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market.

7. Market drivers and cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market.

8. Analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market.

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for the cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market to determine the viability of the business.

2. Determine the developed and new markets where cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries products are consumed.

3. Formulate a product market strategy based on the position in the value chain and determine the optimal product placement.

4. Identify the gap areas and address them.

5. Develop strategies based on the industry and economic factors for each of the segments.

6. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products with the key players in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

On June 8th, 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau released a report detailing the recovery of the U.S. market and international trade. The report highlighted the significant growth in exports and imports, with exports reaching $300 billion in April 2022, an increase of $13.4 billion, and imports amounting to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, the U.S. market is showing signs of recovery.

However, the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, which is creating a large market for Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries. As the recovery of the U.S. market continues, there will be a direct impact on these industries, and the demand for Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries is likely to increase. The report highlights the need for businesses to stay informed about market trends and adjust their strategies accordingly to take advantage of emerging opportunities in this evolving landscape.

Intricacies of COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

In-depth Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

Some Questions Answered in the Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries Market Report:

What is the projected size of the global Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries market in 2030, and what growth rate is expected?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries industry?

What are the major market trends that are affecting the expansion of the Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries market?

What obstacles must be overcome in order to achieve sustained growth in the Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries market?

What opportunities and threats do vendors in the global Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries market face?

What are the raw materials and manufacturing equipment used in the production of Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries, and what is the manufacturing process?

What are the different types and applications of Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries, and what is the market share of each type and application?

What factors, such as trends, challenges, and risk factors, are currently shaping the growth of the Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries market?

What factors are driving the growth of the Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries market in the top regions worldwide?

Who are the major players in the global Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries market, and what strategies are they employing to succeed?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are influencing the expansion of the Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries market?

What are the main findings of a five forces analysis of the global Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries market?

To gain a better understanding of market conditions, a Five Forces analysis is conducted, which includes an assessment of the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Additionally, a PESTLE analysis is performed to evaluate the external factors that may impact the market:

Political factors : This includes political policies and stability, as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies.

: This includes political policies and stability, as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies. Economic factors : Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates are all considered under this category.

: Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates are all considered under this category. Social factors : Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles are taken into account when analyzing the social factors that may affect the market.

: Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles are taken into account when analyzing the social factors that may affect the market. Technological factors : Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development are evaluated to determine the potential impact on the market.

: Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development are evaluated to determine the potential impact on the market. Legal factors : Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions are among the legal factors that may affect the market.

: Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions are among the legal factors that may affect the market. Environmental factors: Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability are all taken into consideration when assessing the potential impact of environmental factors on the market.

Our Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.

