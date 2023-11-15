Smart Cities Market 2023 Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2032

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Smart Cities industry.

New Industry Report on Global Smart Cities Market Status and Prospects [2023-2032] has been released. The report is 120 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status.

The global smart cities market is anticipated to reach USD 2,276.03 Bn by 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Smart cities represent the incorporation of information and communication technologies (ICT) to enhance the performance and quality of urban services such as transportation, energy and utilities, to reduce resource consumption, overall costs and wastage. Smart city solutions can be incorporated in diverse areas of urban living, be it major tourism hubs or small communities striving to become sustainable.

Smart cities are developed and applied to a huge number of different domains and applications, integrated with technological advancements and their effective usage in providing services to people. The need for effective solutions for managing cities is leading to the growth of smart cities around the world.

The market is classified into two primary segments.

Based on component: solutions and services

Based on application: smart industry automation, smart power supply system, smart security, smart education, smart living and building, smart medicare, smart transport, and smart water network and others

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Key growth factors

The expansion of cities and rapid urbanization are the major drivers for the adoption of intelligent and smart solutions. Rising demand for smart city solutions is anticipated to be driven by factors such as growing urban population, need to efficiently manage limited natural resources, and increasing focus on environmental sustainability. Soaring adoption of novel technologies that complement management of cities of the future is a major catalyst of industry growth. Increasing installation of smart meters is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market. Smart meters can be integrated with an IHD or in-home display, to provide instant information on gas and electricity usage in a household. Rising popularity of smart industrial automation in a variety of manufacturing industries is expected to fuel the market.

Threats and key players

The nascent nature of many smart cities solutions and the need to verify ROI prior to wider execution of plans by budget-conscious cities create obstacles for the growth of this market. Cities delaying the development of cohesive smart cities visions and strategies, lack of multi-stakeholder buy-in to support smart cities initiatives and a shortage of adequate and compelling funding models and resources are some of the challenges faced by the market.

Some of the prominent competitors in smart cities market are CISCO Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, General Electric (GE) and Schneider Electric, among others.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global smart cities market.

2. Market drivers and challenges of the global smart cities market.

3. Market trends in the global smart cities market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on component.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segment based on application.

6. Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa) market size data for global smart cities market.

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for region-wise segments.

8. Analysis of company profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

On June 8th, 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau released a report detailing the recovery of the U.S. market and international trade. The report highlighted the significant growth in exports and imports, with exports reaching $300 billion in April 2022, an increase of $13.4 billion, and imports amounting to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, the U.S. market is showing signs of recovery.

However, the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, which is creating a large market for Smart Cities. As the recovery of the U.S. market continues, there will be a direct impact on these industries, and the demand for Smart Cities is likely to increase. The report highlights the need for businesses to stay informed about market trends and adjust their strategies accordingly to take advantage of emerging opportunities in this evolving landscape.

Intricacies of COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

In-depth Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

To gain a better understanding of market conditions, a Five Forces analysis is conducted, which includes an assessment of the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Additionally, a PESTLE analysis is performed to evaluate the external factors that may impact the market:

Political factors : This includes political policies and stability, as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies.

: This includes political policies and stability, as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies. Economic factors : Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates are all considered under this category.

: Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates are all considered under this category. Social factors : Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles are taken into account when analyzing the social factors that may affect the market.

: Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles are taken into account when analyzing the social factors that may affect the market. Technological factors : Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development are evaluated to determine the potential impact on the market.

: Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development are evaluated to determine the potential impact on the market. Legal factors : Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions are among the legal factors that may affect the market.

: Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions are among the legal factors that may affect the market. Environmental factors: Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability are all taken into consideration when assessing the potential impact of environmental factors on the market.

Our Smart Cities Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.

