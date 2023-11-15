Taiwan's opposition parties reach landmark agreement ahead of presidential election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) have reached a landmark agreement during a meeting on Wednesday (Nov. 15), paving the way for the two parties to join forces for the 2024 presidential election.

Overseen by former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), the meeting was held at the Ma Ying-Jeou Foundation office, and KMT Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) was also present, the Liberty Times reported. After negotiations, KMT presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and TPP chair and presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) agreed on a six-point deal.

The agreement is as follows:

1) Ma, the KMT, and the TPP will each recommend a statistician to analyze public opinion polls.

2) The polling statisticians will review and assess the poll results from Nov. 7-17 and provide an internal polling result from both parties.

3) Both parties agreed that if the difference exceeds the margin of error, the victor will gain one point. If within the margin of error, Hou and Ko jointly receive one point.

4) On Nov. 18, the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation will announce the results.

5) The two parties will jointly establish an election committee to support the presidential and vice presidential candidates, as well as the legislative candidates recommended by both parties. In terms of non-district party votes, each party will proceed independently.

6) In the aftermath of an electoral victory, the KMT and TPP pledged to establish a coalition government. Except for defense, diplomacy, and cross-strait matters decided by the president, other ministries will be allocated based on the proportional representation of seats in the legislature, with the TPP responsible for oversight and balance and the KMT responsible for construction and development.

Following the meeting, Hou thanked Ma and the chairpersons of both parties for their assistance. He said that based on common beliefs, national security, and the welfare of the people, everyone is moving forward together to accomplish Taiwan's third wave of democratic reforms.

Ko said that today was a historic moment. He expressed hope that both parties will advance Taiwan's history together. Taiwan’s future relies on everyone's collective efforts, he added.

The presidential election is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2024.