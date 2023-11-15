Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Horse rider galloping through New Taipei avoids ticket

Police unable to act on citizens' reports because they can only issue fines if present at scene

  194
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/15 12:31
Police remind the public it is illegal to ride horses on public streets without special advance permission. (New Taipei Police photo)

Police remind the public it is illegal to ride horses on public streets without special advance permission. (New Taipei Police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Motorists witnessed a rider on a horse galloping through the streets of New Taipei’s Sanxia District at 9 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 13).

The click of hooves and unusual site were shocking to those who filmed the incident and sent it to the police for investigation. Although such behavior is illegal, police said they had to witness the infraction to issue a ticket, per PTS.

Police found that the horse was kept as a pet. Horse riding should be confined to a horse farm or private land, and riding a horse on city streets is illegal, police said.

"The act of riding a horse on the road without permission and obstructing traffic violates Article 84 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act," according to New Taipei Sanxia police inspector Huang Shifeng (黃士峰). “Even if it is clearly illegal, police cannot punish them according to the law, as such violations do not fall within the scope of accepting community reporting. Police can only issue fines if they are present,” added Huang.

Huang said it is not uncommon for pets to compete with cars on the road. For example, ostriches once appeared on Provincial Highway 7.

There was also a case of three horses galloping on a road in Hualien, and alpacas wandering along a main road in Taichung. Even in Taipei City, pet chickens once escaped and ran onto the road.

In addition to facing fines of NT$300-600 (US$3-18), another charge may be levied on pet owners with regard to violating the Animal Protection Law, with a maximum fine of NT$15,000.
New Taipei Sanxia police
Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act
Animal Protection Law
Animal Protection Act
traffic safety

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan SPCA finds Neiwan 'mystery museum' keeping animals in cruel conditions
Taiwan SPCA finds Neiwan 'mystery museum' keeping animals in cruel conditions
2023/08/22 15:46
New Taipei enforces rabies vaccines for pit bulls
New Taipei enforces rabies vaccines for pit bulls
2023/08/15 17:02
Escaped caiman caught in New Taipei, pet owner fined
Escaped caiman caught in New Taipei, pet owner fined
2023/08/07 16:52
Taiwan introduces more stringent traffic laws, 3-meter rule beefed up
Taiwan introduces more stringent traffic laws, 3-meter rule beefed up
2023/06/30 11:48
Opposition legislators call upon Taiwan government to enact 'Basic Traffic Safety Law'
Opposition legislators call upon Taiwan government to enact 'Basic Traffic Safety Law'
2023/05/29 18:58