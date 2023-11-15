Westlife performing in Taipei for 3 nights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Irish pop group Westlife on Tuesday (Nov. 14) performed the first of three concerts in Taipei.

As part of its "The Wild Dreams Tour," Westlife is slated to perform at the Taipei Music Center on Nov. 14, 15, and 16, according to Live Nation. The Taipei shows come after the group hit the stage at the Kaohsiung Arena in February.

Composed of four members, Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily, and Shane Filan, the group was formed in 1998. Over their 25-year career, the band has released 12 studio albums and produced 14 hit songs that have topped the U.K. singles charts.

The group has sold 55 million records and set four Guinness World Records. The band's accolades include one World Music Award, two Brit Awards, four MTV Awards, and four Record of the Year Awards.



Westlife members perform on stage. (Live Nation photo)

When Westlife performed in Kaohsiung earlier this year, Feehily, the group's lead singer paid a visit to a local hair salon, causing a sensation among fans, reported Liberty Times. This time in Taipei, Feehily went straight to a foot massage parlor as soon as he checked into a hotel.

During the band's show on Tuesday night, it started off with a performance of "Starlight," a single from its latest album "Wild Dreams." Amid screams from enthusiastic fans, Feehily said, "Taipei it’s so good to be back here - so many amazing memories from over the years!"

As of publication, tickets were still available for the Wednesday and Thursday performances on tixcraft.