Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Foxconn founder garners over 900,000 signatures for Taiwan presidential run

902,389 petition signatures ratified is more than triple 289,667 needed for Gou to be on ballot

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/14 17:56
Terry Gou and Tammy Lai stand with petition signatures inside Taipei City Election Committee on Nov. 1. 

Terry Gou and Tammy Lai stand with petition signatures inside Taipei City Election Committee on Nov. 1. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Election Commission (CEC) on Tuesday (Nov. 14) announced that Foxconn Technology founder and presidential hopeful Terry Gou (郭台銘) and his running mate Tammy Lai (賴佩霞) had received 900,000 signatures, far exceeding the minimum threshold to qualify for the 2024 Taiwan presidential election.

In a press release, the CEC said that Gou and Lai had garnered 902,389 verified petition signatures, more than triple the required signatures. It said that certification of completion of the petition signatures will be issued in accordance with the law, and a petition signature deposit of NT$1 million will be returned to the candidates.

Gou's office recently announced that it had received a total of 1,036,778 petition signatures. After being submitted to the CEC for review, 902,389 petition signatures were ratified, exceeding the threshold of 289,667, enabling Gou to officially receive a spot on the presidential ballot.

The CEC stated that in addition to Gou and Lai, there were nine other pairs of aspiring presidential and vice presidential candidates. However, with the exception of Gou and Lai, the nine other potential presidential tickets gathered less than half of the legally required number of petition signatures and for that reason, their petition signature deposits will not be refunded.

In accordance with Article 23, Paragraph 4 of the Presidential and Vice Presidential Election and Recall Act (總統副總統選舉罷免法), if the number of petition signatures reaches 1.5% of the total number of voters in the most recent presidential election, the committee will publicly announce the completion of the signature drive, and a certificate of completion will be issued to the candidate.

If the number of petition signers is less than half of the required number, the NT$1 million deposit will not be refunded. The current petition threshold was based on 1.5% of the voters who participated in the 2020 Taiwanese presidential election.
petition signatures
signatures
petition
presidential candidate
Terry Gou
Foxconn founder
2024 Taiwanese presidential election

RELATED ARTICLES

Morris Chang wins first Li Kwoh-Ting Award in Taiwan
Morris Chang wins first Li Kwoh-Ting Award in Taiwan
2023/11/09 18:26
Support for Ko Wen-je rises in latest opinion poll
Support for Ko Wen-je rises in latest opinion poll
2023/11/09 16:45
Taiwan prosecutors log at least 20 investigations into Terry Gou campaign
Taiwan prosecutors log at least 20 investigations into Terry Gou campaign
2023/11/08 14:53
Gou campaign suspected of offering toilet paper for support in Taiwan election
Gou campaign suspected of offering toilet paper for support in Taiwan election
2023/11/02 14:17
Foxconn founder submits Taiwan presidential campaign endorsements
Foxconn founder submits Taiwan presidential campaign endorsements
2023/11/01 16:53