Taiwan’s Gogoro opens its first experience center in Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker and battery swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro opened its first experience center in the Philippines last week.

It is located in Makati on the second floor of the Greenbelt 4 shopping mall in the Ayala Center. The center is meant to introduce Gogoro Smartscooters and battery-swapping as the company gears up for commercial launch in the Philippines.

Visitors to the center will be able to see a range of Gogoro electric scooters, including the S1, the SuperSport, the Delight, and the Viva. Interested buyers will also get to see how Gogoro’s battery-swapping ecosystem works.

Those interested in taking a test ride can sign up at the center. Gogoro Philippines is set to unveil the pricing and availability of models on Dec. 1. Meanwhile, additional Gogoro scooters will be available in early 2024, the company said.

“With the opening of our first Gogoro Experience Center, we are not just unveiling a store, we are opening the doors to the next chapter of mobility in the Philippines. Filipinos are invited to step in, explore, and be a part of this transformative journey towards a smarter and cleaner urban commute,” said Bernie Llamzon, president of Gogoro Philippines.

Gogoro is operating in the Philippines as part of a joint venture with Globe’s 917Ventures and the Ayala Corporation, which was first announced in November 2022.