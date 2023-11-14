Unwrap the Joy of Festivities with iShopChangi

Get ready to revel in a shopping extravaganza that's not just one but a two-in-one celebration. Join iShopChangi and party it up with a two-month-long bonanza starting with a 11.11 sale, followed by a Black Friday Cyber Monday sale. Running till the end of December, dive into the festive magic and unlock incredible discounts of up to 80% on a wide range of premium beauty products, electronics, and more.

11.11 Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From now till 12 November 2023

Code

Description

11XMAS15

15% off with no min. spend, capped at S$90*

11XMAS20

20% off with min. spend S$600, capped at S$200*

November Pay Day Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From 13 - 30 November 2023

Code

Description

XMASPD12

12% off with no min. spend, capped at S$60*

XMASPD18

18% off min. spend S$550, capped at S$180*

12.12 Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From 1 - 15 December 2023

Code

Description

12XMAS15

15% off with min. spend S$250, capped at S$60*

12XMAS18

18% off with min. spend S$600, capped at S$150*

December Pay Day Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From 16 - 31 December 2023

DECXMAS12

12% off with min. spend S$250, capped at S$50*

DECXMAS15

15% off with min. spend S$500, capped at S$120*



Gifting delights for friends and families

Raise your glasses to a sensational liquor celebrations



Radiant beauty must-haves for that glow up



Nurture your family's wellness inside and out



Elevate your style game this holiday season



Level up your tech game for the festivities



Holiday Deals (For Travellers)

From now till 30 November 2023

Code

Description

FRAGX25

25% off with min. spend S$300, capped at S$100

(code is valid for fragrance products only)

From now till 31 December 2023

Code

Description

TREAT10

10% off no min. spend, capped at S$50*

TREAT15

15% off min. spend S$500, capped at S$150*



Elevate your journey with travel exclusives

iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.

