Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key segments and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market to reach USD 2.48 billion by 2027.Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market is valued approximately at USD 1.32 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Automated liquid handling technologies are precisely programmed to transfer liquid in a clinical and research laboratory, for testing purposes. The global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies market is being driven by the growing number of medical laboratories as they widely use automated liquid handling technologies for testing and sampling.

For instance, according to Statista, revenue of medical laboratories in the U.S. is projected to increase from USD 34.65 billion in 2018 to USD 37.8 billion by 2024. Also, according to Statista, number of clinical diagnostic laboratory tests in Russia has increased from 276.6 million in 2018 to 373.7 million in 2021. Another important driving factor for the market is the technological advancement in the medical tests to enable faster processing. For instance, in October 2021, Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration approved SpeeDx PlexPCR SARS-CoV-2 test that detects current circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2. It provides automated software reporting, and liquid handling robotics in the form of the SpeeDx PlexPrep. Also, in September 2021, Hamilton and Rhinostics reinvented rapid swab-based sample workflows from collection to processing to detect novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and other pathogens. Furthermore, the growing trend of automation, adoption of contactless operations to prevent contamination and developing healthcare infrastructure will provide new opportunities for the global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies industry.

Major market player included in this report are:

Analytik Jena AG

Hamilton Company

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Labcyte Inc.

Eppendorf AG

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Labnet International, Inc.

Gilson, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

MARKET OVERVIEW

here’s a comprehensive analysis of key points related to the Automated Liquid Handling Technologies market:

Market Growth and Size: The Automated Liquid Handling Technologies market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and accurate liquid handling processes in various industries. Market size is projected to reach [provide estimated figures] by [specify the year], with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Laboratory Automation Trends: Automated Liquid Handling Technologies play a pivotal role in laboratory automation. The market is witnessing a trend towards increased adoption of automation to enhance precision, throughput, and reproducibility in liquid handling processes.

Versatility in Applications: These technologies find versatile applications across different industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, and research laboratories. Automated liquid handlers are used in various tasks such as sample preparation, assay development, and drug discovery.

High Throughput and Efficiency: High-throughput capabilities and increased efficiency are key drivers for the adoption of automated liquid handling technologies. These systems enable the processing of large volumes of samples with high accuracy and repeatability.

Integration with Other Laboratory Equipment: The market is witnessing increased integration of automated liquid handling systems with other laboratory equipment, such as robotic systems, plate readers, and laboratory information management systems (LIMS). This integration enhances overall laboratory workflow efficiency.

Precision and Accuracy: Precision and accuracy in liquid handling are critical for various applications, such as genomics and proteomics research. Automated liquid handling technologies offer precise control over volumes, minimizing errors and ensuring reliable results.

Customization and Modularity: Providers in the market are offering customizable and modular solutions to cater to the specific needs of different laboratories. This allows organizations to tailor automated liquid handling systems according to their workflows and applications.

Innovation in Dispensing Technologies: Ongoing innovation in dispensing technologies, including the development of microfluidic systems and innovative pipetting mechanisms, is a notable trend. These advancements contribute to the miniaturization and increased efficiency of liquid handling processes.

Compliance with Regulatory Standards: Adherence to regulatory standards and validation requirements, particularly in industries like pharmaceuticals, is a crucial aspect of automated liquid handling technologies. Compliance ensures the reliability and reproducibility of results in regulated environments.

Data Integration and Connectivity: Automated liquid handling technologies are increasingly incorporating features for data integration and connectivity. This allows seamless transfer of data between instruments, supporting better data management and analysis.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Workstations

Reagents

Consumables

By Application:

Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

Others

By End-User:

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

