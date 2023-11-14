Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Report and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market to reach USD $$million by 2027.Global Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market is valued approximately at USD $$ Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$ % over the forecast period 2021-2027. Rising adoption of switching devices owing to high voltage supply in data centers, rising electricity consumption due to growing number of data centers around the world and increasing need for reliable, uninterrupted data services and power backup system are the factors injecting demand in the market.

For instance, according to Nuclear Reaction Data Centres (NRDC), in United States, electricity consumption by data centres has increased from 91 billion kilowatt-hours in 2013 to 140 billion kilowatt-hours annually by 2020. Also, number of hyperscale data centers in the world reached the mark of 600 by the end of 2020 as compared to 300 in 2015. Furthermore, high investment need for data centers is expected to hamper the growth during forecast period. However, new product launches and growing research and development activities are anticipated to fuel demand in near future. In September 2019, ASCO Power Technologies launched custom 7000 series of transfer switches with expanded functionality and value-added services.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

General Electric Company

Legrand SA

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Vertiv Group Corp.

MARKET OVERVIEW

I can provide you with some general key takeaways based on industry trends around that time. Keep in mind that the market dynamics may have evolved since then.

Growing Demand for Data Center Infrastructure: The increasing reliance on digital technologies, cloud computing, and data storage led to a growing demand for robust data center infrastructure, including transfer switches and switchgears.

Reliability and Uptime: Data centers prioritize reliability and uptime. Transfer switches and switchgears play a critical role in ensuring seamless power transfer in the event of a utility power failure, preventing downtime and data loss.

Adoption of Modular Data Centers: The trend toward modular and scalable data center designs influenced the demand for flexible and modular power distribution solutions, including transfer switches and switchgears.

Focus on Energy Efficiency: Energy efficiency remained a key consideration in data center operations. Transfer switches and switchgears designed for optimal energy management and reduced power loss gained popularity.

Integration with Monitoring and Control Systems: Transfer switches and switchgears integrated with advanced monitoring and control systems. This integration allowed for real-time monitoring of power distribution, remote management, and predictive maintenance.

Increased Use of Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS): Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) gained prominence for their ability to automatically transfer power sources without human intervention. This feature was crucial for maintaining continuous operations during power outages.

Scalability and Flexibility: Scalability and flexibility in power distribution solutions became essential as data centers expanded or underwent upgrades. Switchgear and transfer switch solutions that could easily scale with the growing needs of data centers were in demand.

Adoption of Smart Grid Technologies: The integration of smart grid technologies influenced the design and functionality of transfer switches and switchgears. Smart grid features allowed for better energy management and alignment with dynamic power demands.

Focus on Redundancy and Fault Tolerance: Redundancy and fault tolerance were critical aspects of data center design. Transfer switches and switchgears with built-in redundancy features ensured that power could be transferred even in the case of component failures.

Regulatory Compliance and Standards: Compliance with industry standards and regulations was a priority for data center operators. Transfer switches and switchgears needed to meet safety and performance standards to ensure the reliability and safety of the data center infrastructure.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Transfer Switches Type:

Automatic transfer switch

Static transfer switch

By Switchgears Type:

Low voltage

Medium voltage

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

