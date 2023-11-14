Asia-Pacific Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Uncovering Exciting Opportunities for Future Development

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth, share and the competitive landscape in 120 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Asia-Pacific Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market” [2023-2032] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The Asia-Pacific ADAS market expected to reach USD 9.69 Billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 28.6%.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are an essential part of modern vehicles that support, complement or substitute the driver. These systems provide real-time information about the surroundings, helping drivers to avoid collisions and accidents. ADAS has become the foundation of next-generation automotive electronic safety systems and autonomous cars.

The market is divided into three primary segments based on vehicle, sensor and component.

The market segments based on vehicle include passenger and commercial vehicles. The sensor segment is divided into image, radar, lidar and other sensors (ultrasonic, infrared and laser sensors). On the other hand, the component segment is classified into adaptive cruise control (ACC), parking assistance (PA), lane departure warning (LDW), tire pressure monitoring (TPM), blind spot detection (BSD), autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and others (adaptive front lighting, drowsiness monitor, forward collision warning, head-up display and driver monitoring systems).

The Asia-Pacific ADAS market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the next decade due to various developments in its major economies, especially the market in China. The increasing government initiatives to mandate driver assistance systems to lower road accidents, higher adoption of these systems in small cars, and growing initiatives towards vehicle automation and self-drive cars have raised the demand for safety and assistance systems over the past decade.

The key competitors in the Asia-Pacific ADAS market are Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Bosch, and others.

However, the growth of the ADAS market is currently hindered by the growing incidence of software failures in sensors coupled with the high cost of these systems that have acted as major restraining factors for the wide acceptability of these systems. In the rapidly growing vehicle automation and ADAS market, the big challenge is to improve system accuracy and performance without hiking the price. In China, not every ADAS technology will experience significant growth in the near future. Some systems like night vision, driver monitoring, multi-view systems, intelligent speed adaptation and night vision are anticipated to display restrained growth in the coming years.

The report provides an overview of the Asia-Pacific ADAS learning market, market drivers and challenges of the Asia-Pacific ADAS market, market trends, historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on vehicles, sensors, and components. The report also covers historical, current, and forecasted country-wise (China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC) market size data for the ADAS market.

By purchasing this report, businesses can gain an understanding of the demand for ADAS and determine the viability of the market, identify the challenge areas, develop strategies based on the drivers, trends, and highlights, evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow, and recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly. Additionally, the report provides knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide the direction of further growth. By defining the competitive positioning and comparing the products and services with the key players in the market, businesses can further grow their market position.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts in regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2032.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

