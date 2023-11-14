Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Growth Analysis, Size, Key Players, Share, Research and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market to reach USD 2072.93 million by 2027.Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market is valued approximately at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2021-2027. The data center rack PDU provides power delivery, as it is fitted with various outlets and prevents components from power failure or electricity overload. Rising energy consumption by data centers, increasing number of data centers and strategic steps taken by market players to cater the rising demand are injecting demand in the market.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4097

For instance, in February 2020, Eaton acquired Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI), The acquisition was aimed towards complementing Eaton’s offerings and to allow it to better serve the data center customers. Also, according to Nuclear Reaction Data Centers (NRDC), in United States, electricity consumption by data centers has increased from 91 billion kilowatt-hours in 2013 to 140 billion kilowatt-hours annually by 2020. Furthermore, growing focus on product innovations and surge in internet proliferation are the factors expected to create lucrative demand during forecast period. However, high cost associated with technology and complexity in data center design are the factors anticipated to majorly restrict the growth in near future.

Major market player included in this report are:

APC Corp (Schneider Electric)

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Enlogic Systems LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Raritan, Inc.

Server Technology, Inc.

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Group Corp

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4097

MARKET OVERVIEW

I can provide you with some general key takeaways based on industry trends around that time. Keep in mind that the market dynamics may have evolved since then.

Increasing Demand for Data Center Capacity: The global expansion of digital services, cloud computing, and the proliferation of data-intensive applications drove the demand for data center capacity. This, in turn, impacted the market for rack PDUs.

Rising Focus on Energy Efficiency: Energy efficiency continued to be a top priority in data center operations. Rack PDUs designed for optimal energy distribution, monitoring, and management were sought after to reduce power consumption and operating costs.

Integration of Intelligent PDUs: Intelligent PDUs, equipped with monitoring and management features, gained popularity. These features included real-time power usage monitoring, remote power cycling, and environmental monitoring, providing data center operators with greater control and visibility.

Modularity and Scalability: Modular and scalable PDU designs became more prevalent. Data centers sought solutions that could easily adapt to changing power distribution needs as equipment configurations and power requirements evolved.

High Power Density Requirements: The trend toward high-density computing and the use of advanced hardware required PDUs capable of handling higher power densities. Rack PDUs with designs to accommodate high-density racks and blade servers were in demand.

Compatibility with Advanced Technologies: PDUs designed to support emerging technologies, such as 5G, edge computing, and Internet of Things (IoT), gained attention. These solutions needed to be adaptable to various data center architectures.

Remote Management Capabilities: Remote management capabilities, including the ability to monitor and control PDUs from a central location, were essential. This feature facilitated quick responses to power issues and contributed to efficient maintenance.

Security Features: Security considerations, including protection against cyber threats and unauthorized access, became increasingly important for PDUs. Ensuring the integrity of power distribution systems was crucial for data center reliability.

Adherence to Standards and Regulations: Compliance with industry standards and regulations for electrical safety and performance remained a key factor. Data center operators sought PDUs that met relevant standards to ensure the reliability and safety of their infrastructure.

Environmental Sustainability: PDUs with features promoting environmental sustainability, such as energy-efficient components and materials, gained traction. Green initiatives and corporate sustainability goals influenced purchasing decisions in the data center industry.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Non-intelligent

Intelligent

– Metered

– Switched

Get a Request Free Sample Full Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4097

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Reasons to buy market research report:

Market Understanding:

Market research reports provide a comprehensive understanding of a specific market or industry.

They offer valuable insights into market size, growth trends, key players, competitive landscape, consumer behavior, and other important factors that influence the market.

Buying a market research report helps stakeholders gain a deeper understanding of the market dynamics and make informed decisions.

Business Planning:

Market research reports assist in strategic business planning. They provide data and analysis that can be used to assess market opportunities, identify potential risks, and develop effective business strategies.

Reports often include market forecasts, allowing businesses to anticipate future trends and plan their operations accordingly.

This helps organizations align their goals and resources with market demands, increasing the chances of success.

Market Entry and Expansion:

Market For businesses considering entering a new market or expanding their presence in an existing market, market research reports are invaluable.

They provide insights into market feasibility, target audience analysis, competitive intelligence, and regulatory requirements.

This information helps companies evaluate market potential, assess competition, and make informed decisions regarding market entry or expansion strategies.

Investment Decision-Making:

Market research reports are useful for investors seeking opportunities in specific industries or markets.

Reports provide detailed analysis and forecasts, helping investors assess the attractiveness and growth potential of a market.

They offer insights into industry trends, emerging sectors, and investment risks, enabling investors to make well-informed investment decisions.

Risk Mitigation:

Market research reports can help organizations mitigate risks associated with market uncertainty.

By analyzing market trends, competitive landscape, and consumer behavior, reports highlight potential risks and challenges.

This information allows businesses to proactively identify and address risks, adjust their strategies, and minimize potential negative impacts.

Marketing and Product Development:

Market research reports provide valuable information for marketing and product development purposes.

They offer insights into consumer preferences, buying behavior, and market segmentation, helping businesses tailor their marketing strategies and develop products that meet customer needs.

Reports also provide competitive analysis, enabling businesses to differentiate their offerings and position themselves effectively in the market.

Decision-Making Support:

Market research reports serve as reliable sources of data and analysis that support decision-making processes across various functions within an organization.

They provide stakeholders with evidence-based information to support their choices, whether in sales, marketing, product development, investments, or other areas.

Request Full Report@https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4097

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com