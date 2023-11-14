Medical Robot Market Research Insights and Unveiling the Potential for Massive Expansion

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth, share and the competitive landscape in 120 pages.

The medical robot market is expanding at a remarkable rate, with a projected value of USD 11.36 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.58% during the period from 2018 to 2023.

Medical robots are devices that are utilized for medical purposes, and the application of robotics technology to healthcare can assist in diagnosing and treating diseases, restoring or modifying body function or body parts, and monitoring patients’ status. The market comprises products used for assisting medical practitioners during surgery, for monitoring patient status, and for increasing accuracy and precision. These products are utilized across all age groups, and they are generally mechanical or electronic equipment used by doctors and patients.

The medical robot market can be segmented based on product, application, and geography.

The products include surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, non-invasive radiosurgery robots, and others. The application includes neurology, orthopedic, cardiology, laparoscopy, and others. The geography includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Surgical robots are further divided into neurological surgery robotic systems, cardiology surgery robotic systems, laparoscopic surgical robotic systems, orthopedic surgical robotic systems, and steerable robotics. Rehabilitation robots comprise therapeutic robots, prosthetic robots, assistive robots, and exoskeleton robots. Hospital and pharmacy automation robots include pharmacy automation robots and IV robots.

The Americas hold the largest share of the market, with over 40% of the market due to the increasing demand for robot-assisted surgeries, developed healthcare infrastructure, and high healthcare expenditure. The second-largest market is Europe, followed by the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players globally in the medical robot market are Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics, Hansen Medical, Omnicell, Ekso Bionics Holdings, ARxIUM, Kirby Lester, Baxter international, Accuray Inc., and Hocoma AG.

The most significant growth factor for the medical robot market is the increasing demand for more accurate surgeries to reduce human errors and ensure precision. Other factors include the rising prevalence of diseases, the increasing elderly population of the world, growing hospital investments in improving technology, and the rising patient pool with critical diseases. The use of robotics would also prove beneficial for hospitals as overhead expenses would be reduced.

However, the medical robot market is threatened by the fact that medical staff might become too dependent on robots, reducing their skill level and awareness. The increased initial cost and maintenance of hospitals are also concerns. Dependence on well-developed infrastructure will limit its global reach. Doctors will have to be well versed in using the equipment, and therefore, training costs will increase.

The report on the medical robot market provides an overview of the global market, the current and forecasted regional market size data, and trends and drivers in the market. It also includes an analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market. By purchasing this report, companies can understand the demand for medical robots, determine the developed and emerging markets adopting medical robots, identify challenge areas and address them, and develop strategies based on drivers, trends, and highlights. Companies can also evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of their current position, recognize key competitors in the market and respond accordingly, and define the competitive positioning by comparing their products and services with key players in the market.

The medical robot market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to increasing demand for accurate surgeries, rising prevalence of diseases, growing investments in improving technology, and the rising patient pool with critical diseases. However, the market is threatened by the dependence on well-developed infrastructure and the potential loss of skill level and awareness among medical staff.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2032.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

