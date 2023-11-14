North America IoT in Automotive Market Opportunities, Growth Forecasting and Insights for the Next 10 Years

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth, share and the competitive landscape in 120 pages.

The North America IoT in automotive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.23%, leading to a revenue of USD 46.28 Billion by 2023.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is revolutionizing the automotive sector in North America, enabling remote access to vehicles through computing devices and network communications.

The market is divided into three primary segments based on connectivity form, communication type, and application.

Infotainment is expected to show the highest growth rate due to the demand for rear seat digital entertainment, while the vehicle-to-vehicle communication segment is projected to register high growth rates through 2023.

The key growth factors for the North America IoT in automotive market include the demand for self-driving cars and the use of IoT for car health diagnostics. However, some users may be uncomfortable with IoT tracking their ride, leading to invasion of privacy, which could challenge the growth of the market. Additionally, given North America’s rigidity on regulatory issues and government permissions, adoption of IoT in automotive can be critical due to various legal procedures relating to consumer privacy and data protection.

The major players operating in the North America IoT in automotive market include Cisco, Ford, IBM, Microsoft, and AT&T.

The report covers the overview of the North America IoT in automotive market, market drivers and challenges, market trends, historical, current and forecasted market size data for the North America IoT in automotive market segmentation, analysis of the competitive landscape, and profiles of major companies operating in the market.

