IoT in Automotive Market Challenges, Opportunities and Analyzing Trends for the Next Decade

The most recent research study on the global “IoT in Automotive Market” [2023-2032] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global IoT in automotive market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.55% leading to a global revenue of USD 104.16 Billion by 2023, according to Kenneth Research.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is rapidly transforming the automotive sector. IoT technology allows for remote access to things through computing devices and network communications, enhancing accuracy and efficiency to send and receive data without much human interaction, and accelerating the integration of the world into computer-based systems.

The IoT in automotive market is classified into three primary segments based on connectivity form (tethered, integrated, embedded), communication type (vehicle-to-vehicle, in-vehicle, vehicle-to-infrastructure), and application (navigation, telematics, and infotainment). The vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication form is rapidly developing globally with the help of IoT, allowing vehicles on the road to communicate with each other by sharing data about speed, road conditions, and other factors through ad-hoc networks created among vehicles.

The market is segmented by regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and The Middle East and Africa, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major IoT providers in the automotive market include Cisco, Ford, IBM, Microsoft, and AT&T, among others.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2032.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

