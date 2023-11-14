Latin America Robo-advisory Market Technology, Future Outlook and Trends for the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth, share and the competitive landscape in 120 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Latin America Robo-advisory Market” [2023-2032] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The report discusses the Latin American robo-advisory market and its anticipated growth, which is expected to have an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.68% and be worth USD 4.48 Bn by 2023.

The market is driven by the increasing number of robo-advisors in the region, which is helping Latin American people become more involved in investment activities. Brazil is one of the largest economies in the region and provides a massive opportunity for wealth management firms to advance their business of automated financial advice. Hybrid robo-advisors dominate the Latin American market, with the mass affluent segment generating the highest revenue during the forecast period.

The report covers the current and forecasted market size data for the Latin America robo-advisory market, by type (hybrid and pure robo-advisors), by types of client assets (mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds), and by country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the rest of LATAM). It also covers market trends, market drivers and challenges, and an analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market.

The key growth factors for the Latin American robo-advisory market include the full gamut of investment products for emerging well-off investors, and the automated investment advisory services that deliver private banking services to the mass wealthy individuals at an affordable cost for both the bank and the clients.

Key players in the Latin American robo-advisory market include Betterment LLC, Wealthfront, Personal Capital, FutureAdvisor, and Charles Schwab Corporation.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2032.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

